* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 1.9 pct to 1-week high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct

* Euro steadies off lows, yen off vs dollar

* Fed's Yellen argues for more easing

* Aussie hits 3-week high on strong jobs data

* European shares set to open higher

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, June 7 Asian shares hit one-week highs on Thursday, and commodity prices and the euro firmed, on signs that Europe was dealing urgently with Spain's banking crisis and that the United States could embark on fresh monetary stimulus.

Dovish comments from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official and strong Australian jobs data cemented the bullish sentiment, sending the Australian dollar to three-week highs and pulling down safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar and yen.

However, analysts and market players described the rally in shares and other risky assets as a bounce, not a turning point, and said buyers still needed to see genuine progress within the euro zone to tackle the region's worsening debt crisis.

"The core issue is not in the United States but in Europe. For risk aversion to disappear entirely, considerable improvements must be made in Europe," said Junya Tanase, chief foreign exchange strategist at JPMorgan Bank in Tokyo.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 1.9 percent to a one-week high, and Japan's Nikkei average advanced 1.2 percent.

European shares were also set to extend their gains on Thursday, with spreadbetters predicting major European markets

to open up as much as 1 percent. U.S. stock futures were up 0.1 percent.

Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen laid out the case for further easing monetary conditions on Wednesday, saying "it may well be appropriate to insure against adverse shocks".

Earlier, regional Fed officials from Atlanta and San Francisco said they were prepared to take more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic recovery - even though 10-year Treasury bonds are already yielding close to all-time lows.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee later on Thursday, and investors will be watching closely for any clues over policy ahead of the Fed's June 19-20 policy meeting.

Greg Gibbs, a currency strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Sydney, noted that Fed Vice Chair Yellen tended to side with Bernanke on monetary policy.

"It (Yellen's comment) probably does represent some shifting at the core of the Fed. It would probably be positive for risk and negative for the U.S. dollar," Gibbs said.

The dollar index, measured against a basket of major currencies, eased while the euro fetched $1.2562, holding away from the almost-two-year low of $1.2288 touched on Friday.

The yen traded 0.3 percent lower against the dollar at 79.42 yen. U.S. Treasuries, another safe haven, also eased in U.S. trade, pushing up their yields, but Treasury futures ticked up after Yellen's comments on possible further stimulus.

"Things may turn upside down very quickly depending on European developments, but there are many people who want to sell dollars, especially against Asian currencies," said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok.

AUSTRALIA TO THE RESCUE

Investors have rediscovered some appetite for risk amid evidence that European officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's troubled banks.

Spain faces market tests later on Thursday by issuing 1-2 billion euros ($1.3 billion-$2.5 billion), split between three bonds, the lowest target it has set this year. The sale may be a gauge of confidence in whether Spain can avoid a bailout from the European Union as it struggles to prop up ailing banks and to pay the high interest rates it is being charged.

Australia also offered encouragement on Thursday, adding 38,900 jobs in May, the second surprisingly strong piece of data in as many days. On Wednesday, it reported robust economic growth of 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

The Australian dollar shot up to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar of $0.9967, and also gained about 0.5 percent against the yen to 79.10 yen, a two-week high.

Australia had just cut interest rates on Tuesday, citing the uncertain global environment, in a move that fuelled hopes among investors that other central banks would follow suit.

However, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates steady on Wednesday and dashed immediate hopes it would provide another long-term tranche of cheap loans to European banks.

"Although there were no overt hints of immediate action from the European Central Bank, investors feel that the overall tone of global policymakers is accommodative of a breakthrough at the U.S. FOMC and EU leaders' summit scheduled later in the month," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

U.S. crude rose 0.4 percent to $85.35 a barrel, while Brent crude was up 0.2 percent at $100.78 on Thursday.

Copper added 0.5 percent to $7,446.75 a tonne and spot gold edged up 0.2 percent at $1,621.09 an ounce.

The cost of insuring against corporate and sovereign defaults in Asia eased further on Thursday, narrowing the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index by 8 basis points. (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul, Cecile Lefort and Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Mark Bendeich)