* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.3 pct, Nikkei gains 0.7 pct
* European shares likely rise
* Euro down but European end-June repatriation limits
downside
* U.S. crude falls to around $83 a barrel
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 13 Asian shares edged higher in
choppy trade on Wednesday and European stocks were also poised
to gain, but the euro slipped as worries over contagion from
Spain's banking sector were heightened after the country's bond
yields hit record peaks.
Spreadbetters predicted major European markets
would open as much as 0.7 percent higher. But
U.S. stock futures were down 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.3 percent, after earlier falling as
much as 0.2 percent.
The index has since Monday held above its 21-day moving
average, a short-term technical level closely followed by hedge
funds and investment banks. But it faces firm resistance at
401.50, where rebound attempts failed twice in late May.
Australian shares reversed course to fall 0.3
percent, leading declines in Asia.
"I'm not even thinking about upside at the moment. It's more
a case of switching ... out of riskier stocks into more
defensive names," said Phillip Weinberg, a dealer at Karara
Capital in Melbourne.
"You're probably better off holding cash at the moment and
waiting to see how things play out."
Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.8 percent, helped by
Wall Street's 1 percent gain overnight.
Asset prices have see-sawed as optimism and disappointment
have taken turns by the day, reflecting a high level of unease
in markets about whether contagion from Spain's banking crisis
can be contained and whether Greece's June 17 election will see
it stay in the euro zone.
Risk appetite has been curbed by a lack of detail in a loan
agreement to help Spain's banks recapitalise, and concerns that
the scheme could further aggravate Madrid's fast-rising public
debts and force it to seek bailouts similar to those for Greece,
Ireland and Portugal.
Spain's 10-year bond yield on Tuesday rose to
6.86 percent, surpassing peaks seen in November last year to
mark its highest since the 1999 launch of the euro.
That capped the euro, which traded down 0.1 percent at
$1.2493, nearing Tuesday's low of $1.24428. European
shares ended higher and the euro came off lows on Tuesday.
"There was nothing substantial in the recovery in sentiment,
and it appears only to be supported by hopes Europeans will take
more measures to ensure the Spanish aid will work while seeking
to buy time for Greece," said Yuji Saito, director of foreign
exchange at Credit Agricole Bank in Tokyo.
"There might also be some hopes the G20 will put pressure on
Europe. Given so much uncertainty, players are quick to take
profits whenever there is a rebound."
Despite a huge number of positions betting on the euro's
further decline, the currency's downside has been limited by
options lined up around $1.25 as well as repatriation ahead of
the half-year end in June by European financial institutions and
companies, Saito said.
Speaking ahead of a June 18-19 summit of Group of 20 leaders
in Mexico, Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday
European powers must quickly finalise plans to support Spanish
banks, and said he expected important progress to be made in
resolving the 2-1/2 year-long crisis.
REALITY CHECKS
Europeans, on the other hand, did little to soothe investor
jitters, with Austria's finance minister saying Italy may need a
financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, while the
Dutch finance minister said the euro zone was "still far from
stable".
Just as 10-year sovereign yields surpassing 7 percent is
seen as unsustainable for an economy, analysts and traders eyed
a rise in premiums investors ask on bonds issued by indebted
euro zone countries to above 500 basis points over German
benchmarks as a prelude for seeking global bailouts.
At Tuesday's close, the spread between Spanish and German
10-year bonds stood around 540 bps, while that for Italy was
around 474 bps.
It took 10 days of Spanish/German spreads exceeding 500 bps
before Madrid obtained a rescue, 16 days for Greek/German
spreads for Athens to get its first bailout, 24 days for Ireland
and 34 days for Portugal, noted Ashraf Laidi, chief global
strategist at City Index.
"The next fear metric will be in Italian bonds - 6.60
percent territory in 10-year yields and 5 percent bar in the
Italian-German 10-year spread," he said.
U.S. crude fell 0.3 percent to $83.07 a barrel, after
hitting a 2012 low of $81.07 in intraday trading on Tuesday, its
lowest since Oct. 6. Brent inched up 0.1 percent to
$97.24 a barrel.
The cost of insuring against corporate and sovereign
defaults in Asia eased slightly on Wednesday, with the spread on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing by 3 basis points.
(Additional reporting by Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne and
Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Alex
Richardson)