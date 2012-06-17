WELLINGTON, June 18 The euro briefly rose after
Greek election results showed parties committed to its debt
bailout plan were on course to secure a slim parliamentary
majority, keeping the debt-indebted country in the euro zone.
The euro rose to around $1.2730, according to Reuters
data in early Australasian trading on Monday, its highest since
May 22.
But it pulled back to around $1.2690 by 1948 GMT, as
investors were uncertain about what shape a coalition government
may take.
Official vote projections from Greece's interior ministry
showed the pro-bailout New Democracy taking 29.5 percent of the
vote, with SYRIZA in second place with 27.1 percent. The
Socialist PASOK followed in third place with 12.3 percent.
"It's positive so far for the market, and risk currencies
are opening higher," said Imre Speizer, a senior market
strategist at Westpac.
"New Democracy has taken first place ... but we don't know
what the coalition's going to look like, so we still do have
some uncertainties remaining and any gains should be limited."
Against the yen, the euro rose to 100.45 yen,
before edging back to around 100.00 yen.
The dollar rose to around 78.90 yen, compared with
78.65 yen in late trading in New York on Friday,
Currencies considered to be high risk, including the
Australian and New Zealand dollars , rose to
their highest in more than a month, before trimming gains.
Most other asset markets were yet to open for trading, after
shares, commodities and bond markets had climbed on Friday.
Australian share price index futures indicated a
higher open to the S&P/ASX 200 index.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)