* Spreadbetters call major European indexes down 0.9 pct
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 1.5 pct, Nikkei off 0.2 pct
* Brent crude below $90 a barrel, copper nears $7,300 a
tonne
* Dollar steady, euro nearly 2 cents below Monday high
* Gold languishes around $1,565 an ounce
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, June 22 Asian shares fell on Friday
and the safe-haven dollar stayed near its highest in a
week-and-a-half as fears about global growth rose in the wake of
weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and
China.
A long-expected downgrade to the credit ratings of 15 of
the world's biggest banks by ratings agency Moody's added to the
gloom, which also weighed on commodities and currencies such as
the Australian dollar that are linked to resource demand.
"If you give me $1 million, I won't put more than half of
that into the market right now, and even what I do put in will
be for the short term," said Larry Jiang, chief strategist at
Guotai Junan International Securities in Hong Kong.
"The U.S. is clearly not in as good a shape as people
thought even a month ago. We still don't know if China has found
a bottom and there's Europe," he added.
European markets were expected to follow Asia's downbeat
lead, with spreadbetters calling the main indexes in London
, Paris and Frankfurt to open down
around 0.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.5 percent, dropping into negative
territory for the week, and Tokyo's Nikkei share average
lost 0.2 percent.
Analysts at Citi said Asian stock markets outside Japan had
suffered $1 billion in redemptions in the seven-day period that
ended Wednesday, the biggest factor in a net outflow of $243
million from global emerging market equity funds.
U.S. stocks fell around 2 percent on Thursday, racking up
Wall Street's worst loss in three weeks, after a survey showed
U.S. factory growth at its slowest in 11 months in June.
That followed data showing the euro zone's private sector
shrank at its fastest pace in three years this month, while
Chinese manufacturing contracted for an eighth straight month.
Losses on Wall Street worsened after a bearish call from
Goldman Sachs, which advised clients to bet on further falls in
the broad S&P 500 index on expectations of more weakness
in the economy.
"We are recommending a short position in the S&P 500 index
with a target of 1,285," (roughly 5 percent below current
levels), Goldman said in a note.
S&P 500 index futures traded in Asia were up 0.2
percent on Friday, pointing to a slight rebound when the market
resumes trading.
COMMODITIES SLIDE
The darkening outlook for the world economy has sparked a
sharp sell-off in commodities this week, with Brent crude oil
falling below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18 months.
Brent crude rebounded 0.6 percent to $89.78 a barrel
on Friday, but remained down 8 percent on the week.
"Manufacturing is a key indicator of oil demand, and based
on the data coming out of the United States it doesn't look
good, even though prices have been coming off," said Ben Le
Brun, a Sydney-based market analyst at OptionsXpress.
Copper eased 0.5 percent, after tumbling in the
previous session, to trade just above $7,300 a tonne, on course
for its seventh weekly loss in the past eight weeks.
The dollar was steady against a basket of major currencies
, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Thursday in its
biggest rally in more than three months.
"Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets after the
Moody's downgrade, which reminded them that the euro zone
problems have morphed into a very serious global crisis," said a
senior spot trader at a major Japanese bank based in Tokyo.
The euro was traded around $1.2553, up 0.1 percent on
the day but well off the week's peak of $1.2748 scaled on
Monday. The Australian dollar bought $1.005, having
dropped more than 1.3 percent from Thursday's high of $1.0205.
Gold slipped 0.1 percent to around $1,565 an ounce,
after falling 2.5 percent on Thursday to wipe out almost all its
2012 gains as worries over the global economy robbed the
precious metal of its inflation-hedge appeal.
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Luke Pachymuthu
in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)