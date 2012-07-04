* MSCI Asia ex-Japan adds 0.8 pct to 7-week high, Nikkei up
0.5 pct
* Euro seen consolidating ahead of ECB meet, with a rate cut
priced in
* Trade likely subdued as US closed for Independence Day
holiday
* European shares likely up marginally
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, July 4 Asian shares rose to a seven-week
high on Wednesday as investors kept hopes high for more monetary
policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy,
starting with a likely rate cut by the European Central Bank.
European shares looked set to marginally extend gains after
closing at a two-month high on Tuesday, with spreadbetters
predicting that region's major markets
would open up 0.1 percent.
U.S. markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced as much as 0.8 percent to its highest
since mid-May, led by the energy and materials
sectors. Resource-reliant Australian shares were
the region's top performers with a 1 percent gain.
Japan's Nikkei average added 0.5 percent.
"The market seems to be riding high on a wave of central
bank easing expectations, with traders now largely expecting
action from the Chinese, ECB and the Bank of England," said
Chris Weston, a dealer at IG Markets in Melbourne.
The ECB is expected to cut its main refinancing rate to a
record low below 1 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday.
It has two other interest rates - the marginal lending rate
that banks use for emergency overnight borrowing and its deposit
rate that acts as a floor for the money market - and money
market traders are evenly split on whether the ECB will cut the
deposit rate.
The euro stood at $1.2590, well below Friday's high
of $1.2693, with traders expecting the single currency to
consolidate between $1.2560/1.2660 ahead of the ECB decision.
Few expect the ECB to take other measures, such as
reactivating the bank's bond-buying plan - a tool that could
effectively cap borrowing costs in highly-indebted states.
"The ECB is likely to cut its main refinancing rate strictly
in response to the deteriorating economy, but markets could be
trying to link a growth strategy agreed by the European leaders
last week to look for an additional easing option," said Takao
Hattori, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
"Monetary policy focus is shifting to economic fundamentals,
and the way markets are warming up to riskier assets, it appears
they are anticipating more easing also from the United States as
well as Japan."
As risk appetite warmed, the commodity-linked Australian
dollar rose 0.2 percent to $1.0298, also underpinned by
Australia's retail sales outpacing expectations in May.
GOLD/BRENT RATIO EYED
Expectations of further accommodation from the ECB and/or an
announcement to increase quantitative easing by the BoE on the
same day "are all examples of market-friendly events, propping
equities and favouring oil relative to gold", said Ashraf Laidi,
chief global strategist at City Index.
A decline in the ratio measuring the price of gold relative
to the price of Brent crude has in the past been positive for
global risk appetite, he said, noting that each time since April
2009 the gold/Brent ratio neared 17.0 equities had stabilized
before pushing higher.
The ratio recently fell below that mark to around 16.10,
near levels reached in early June when markets had been
bolstered by similar hopes for monetary stimulus.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.6 percent at $87.18 a
barrel after jumping nearly $4 to settle at the highest close
since May 30, while Brent also eased 0.4 percent to
$100.24 a barrel after surging more than $3 to end at the
highest settlement since May 31.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,615.69 an ounce
but stayed near a two-week high hit on Tuesday.
Easing risk aversion boosted Asian credit markets, with the
spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing by 7 basis points.
But doubts remained over the sustainability of the current
positive sentiment towards riskier assets, as Europe faces the
next phase of crisis-management when euro zone finance ministers
convene on July 9 for their monthly meeting.
They will hammer out details of last week's agreement
allowing rescue funds to be used to stabilize bond markets and
directly help recapitalise stricken banks, but Italy said a
second meeting on July 20 may be needed to persuade all
countries to sign up to the arrangement.
A final agreement for European aid of up to 100 billion
euros ($125.84 billion) for Spanish banks is due on July 9, but
it may also be delayed until July 20 to allow more time for
negotiations, two sources close to the talks said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Editing by Michael Perry and Alex Richardson)