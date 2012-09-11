* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.5 pct, Nikkei slips 1 pct
* Euro rises, stays below four-month high vs dollar
* Gold up but oil falls
* European shares likely decline
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 11 Asian shares fell on Tuesday as
investors repositioned before a German Constitutional Court
ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which could remove one
risk for Europe, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may
yield widely expected monetary easing.
European equities were seen falling, with a 0.3 percent drop
in U.S. stock futures suggesting Wall Street will start
weakly. Financial spreadbetters called London's FTSE 100
, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to
open down as much as 0.6 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent, dragged lower by Chinese
markets, with Shanghai shares slumping 1.2 percent and
Hong Kong equities dropping 0.7 percent as investors took
some profits from a stimulus-led rally.
"Fundamentals haven't improved. In fact the latest set of
data suggests the slowdown in the Chinese economy could yet
worsen, so it's tough to look beyond the short term," said
Edward Huang, equity strategist at Haitong International
Securities.
Japan's Nikkei average slipped 1 percent, weighed by
declines in cyclical stocks which are generally linked to the
health of the economy.
Global shares and the euro had rallied last week after the
European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme designed
to cap the rise in the borrowing cost of highly indebted euro
zone states.
"Investors are cautious ahead of major events later this
week," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment &
Securities.
Germany's Constitutional Cort is due to deliver a verdict on
Wednesday that could pave the way for activating the European
Central Bank's scheme, while the Fed's two-day policy meeting
ends on Thursday.
Europe continues to muddle through its crisis management,
with Greece admitting it was having trouble convincing its
foreign lenders to accept an austerity plan in exchange for aid
to keep Athens solvent, but Spain's debt yields have stabilised
below 6 percent on the ECB's bond-buying plan.
Following Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data, markets now
believe the Fed will opt for some form of further monetary
easing this week to help underpin the fragile U.S. recovery.
But views remain mixed over the specifics. Some see a
powerful move such as a third round of bond buying known as
quantitative easing, while others expect alternative options
such as extending its commitment to keep interest rates near
zero beyond the current period through late 2014 into 2015.
Reflecting growing investor jitters, the CBOE Volatility
index posted its biggest daily increase in seven weeks on
Monday.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2766, below
Friday's four-month peak of $1.2815.
"As long as there are expectations of quantitative easing by
the Fed, the euro is likely to have some support," said a senior
trader at a European brokerage.
While equities pulled back, policy hopes supported Asian
credit markets, tightening the spread on the iTraxx Asia
ex-Japan investment-grade index by 2 basis points.
TIGHT GRAINS THREATENING
With their European export markets in dire straits, Asian
economies, led by China, are suffering.
South Korea announced an incremental stimulus package on
Monday to nurse its export-driven economy through prolonged hard
times, a move many Asian governments are could follow as Europe
slides towards recession and the United States struggles to
grow.
There were some bright spots amid general wariness. Big
Japanese manufacturers turned optimistic for the first time in
four quarters in July-September.
And Australian business conditions improved in August as
most firms enjoyed a rebound in sales and profits.
Global monetary easing will boost prices of precious metals,
nonferrous metals and oil where speculative money typically
flows, Masayo Kondo, president of research firm Commodity
Intelligence in Tokyo.
U.S. crude eased 0.3 percent to $96.24 a barrel while
Brent inched down 0.1 percent to $114.65 a barrel.
Spot gold added 0.3 percent at $1,729.36 an ounce,
below a six-month high of $1,741.30 touched on Friday.
Global grains prices have been bolstered by tight supplies
as the worst drought in at least half a century hit U.S.
farmland while Russia, the No. 4 wheat supplier, could limit
exports.
Australia, the world's No.2 wheat exporter, cut its forecast
for wheat production in the 2012/13 crop marketing year and
warned that yields could fall further.