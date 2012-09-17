* MSCI Asia ex-Japan edges up 0.3 pct, hits 4-1/2 month high
* Major European stock indexes seen opening down 0.5 pct
* Dollar near lowest in seven months
* Brent crude firms to near $117 a barrel
* Gold rises to $1,775 an ounce, near seven-month high
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Asian stocks touched their
highest in more than four months on Monday and gold, oil and
copper hovered near multi-month highs, after rallying late last
week on hopes that fresh stimulus from the world's top central
banks will support flagging growth.
The dollar languished near its lowest in seven months, as
the aggressive new securities-buying programme announced by the
Federal Reserve on Thursday tempted investors back into riskier
assets such as equities and commodities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
crept up 0.3 percent, having reached its highest
level since early May earlier in the session. Tokyo markets were
closed for a holiday.
But European shares were seen opening lower as the initial
euphoria prompted by the Fed's move fades and some investors opt
to lock in profits. Bookmakers called the major indexes in
London, Paris and Frankfurt to fall
around 0.5 percent.
"The stimulus from the Fed is aiming deliberately at
building confidence (in the economy) rather than pushing asset
prices higher," said CMC Markets chief strategist Michael
McCarthy in Sydney. "The technical picture means we are on a
knife edge and the short-term risk is more to the downside."
Most of the regional gains came in the growth-sensitive
materials and energy sectors.
"The materials sector has broken out of a downtrend," said
IG Markets analyst Stan Shamu in Melbourne.
Indian shares were among the leading gainers in
Asia, rising 0.8 percent to a 14-month high after the government
unveiled a raft of major economic reforms late on Friday,
including opening the supermarket sector to foreign retailers.
LIQUIDITY BOOST
The tone has been bullish in financial markets since the
European Central Bank said on Sept. 6 it would intervene in the
bond markets to drive down the borrowing costs of struggling
euro zone members.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan has climbed more than 7.5 percent
since Sept. 5.
A second monetary shot-in-the-arm was delivered by the Fed,
which said it would pump $40 billion into the economy each month
until the jobs market shows sustained improvement, powering U.S.
stocks to their highest close in nearly five years on
Friday.
S&P 500 futures traded in Asia edged down 0.2
percent, suggesting a slight pullback when trading resumes on
Wall Street.
So-called quantitative easing, in which the Fed creates
money to buy assets, tends to support stocks and commodities due
to the increased liquidity flowing into markets, but the flood
of dollars can weigh on the U.S. currency.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, eased 0.1 percent Monday,
having fallen on Friday to levels not seen since late February.
The euro fetched around $1.3137, up 0.1 percent on
the day but below a four-month peak of $1.3169 set on Friday. It
has soared nearly 10 percent from a 25-month trough around
$1.2042 plumbed in July.
"The euro looks firm, there is no question about that," said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"I think it would be good to sell the euro at some point, but
maybe not today," he said, adding that the euro looked firm on
technical charts in the wake of its rise above the $1.30 level.
COMMODITIES RALLY
Oil prices were also firm, with Brent crude rising
for the eighth straight session to just shy of $117 a barrel,
while U.S. crude edged above $99 a barrel.
While central bank stimulus has so far been positive for
oil, Brent crude's rally of about a third since late June could
backfire by undermining demand in a fragile economy.
"The current price certainly doesn't do any favours for a
global economy that is struggling to get back on track. A price
rally like we are seeing now is only going to do more damage,"
said Victor Shum, managing director of consultancy IHS Purvin &
Gertz.
"Fundamentals at the moment are not indicative of these
prices, and I don't see oil being able to sustain this rally."
Copper prices fell 0.5 percent to around $8,335 a
tonne. Analysts have been cautious on prospects for prolonged
growth in industrial metals prices given slowing activity in top
consumer China, and because the stimulus measures will take time
to feed through to the real economy.
Oil and copper reached four-and-a-half month highs late last
week.
Gold, traditionally seen as a store of value by investors
worried that central bank money-printing will ultimately stoke
inflation, firmed around 0.3 percent to about $1,775 an ounce
near its highest level in seven months.
"Gold is still pretty bullish this week. I think gold prices
will remain firm and probably test the high set in February,"
Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.