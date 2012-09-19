* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 0.7 pct, Hong Kong outperforms
* Yen slips broadly, Nikkei hits 4-month high as Bank of
Japan eases
* BOJ expands size of asset buying, follows Fed easing
* Copper, Brent futures recover earlier losses
* European shares likely to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 19 Asian shares rebounded in choppy
trade and the yen fell on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan
eased monetary policy further, following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's aggressive stimulus and raising speculation of more
big central bank efforts to support growth.
But concerns remained about fiscal strains in Spain and
deteriorating corporate profits, keeping gains in broader
markets subdued compared with the rally inspired by the Fed
launching a third round of quantitative easing last week.
European equities were seen rising, and a 0.4 percent rise
in U.S. stock futures suggested a firm Wall Street open
as well. Financial spreadbetters called London's FTSE 100
, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to
open as much as 0.8 percent higher.
The BOJ once again boosted its asset purchase and loan
programme, a move seen aimed at bolstering Japanese shares and
weakening the yen to help underpin the country's fragile
export-reliant economy - already hit by slowing global demand,
with potential downside risks added by heightening tensions with
China, its significant trading partner.
The BOJ move follows the Fed's QE3 easing and the European
Central Bank adopting earlier this month a bond-buying scheme to
cut borrowing costs in euro zone countries seeking assistance.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.7 percent after trading flat to down as
much as 0.2 percent earlier in the session, with Hong Kong
shares outpacing others with a 1.3 percent gain to a
4-1/2 month high.
"With the European Central Bank, the U.S Federal Reserve and
now the Bank of Japan - the world's major central banks - moving
to ease, there will now be expectations for the PBOC (People's
Bank of China) to follow suit," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
The yen slipped to a one-month low around 79.20 and
the Nikkei stock average jumped 1.6 percent to a 4-1/2
month high.
"The BOJ had to move after the Fed and the ECB took action,
and market reactions reflect such sentiment," said Hiroshi
Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo, adding that if
the dollar breaks above a technical level of 79.30 yen, it has
further scope to gain against the yen.
"There is also more upside to the cross-yen as risk
sentiment remains supported by these actions, even if the euro
and the Australian dollar are also top-heavy given the European
problems and weak Chinese growth," he said.
Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole
in Tokyo, said the BOJ was probably mindful of underpinning
Japanese share prices and preventing the yen's appreciation as
Japanese companies head for the fiscal half-year book closing on
Sept. 30.
Commodities regained ground in choppy trade, with London
copper up 0.6 percent to $8,370 a tonne and oil futures
reacting positively to the BOJ, with U.S. crude up 0.7
percent to $95.91 a barrel and Brent crude adding 0.4
percent to $112.48.
Spot gold erased earlier losses to rise 0.3 percent
to $1,776 an ounce, just a tad below its highest since Feb. 29
hit on Friday.
LIQUIDITY AMPLIFIES SWINGS
The BOJ acted just as riskier assets such as equities, which
spiked after the Fed's move, have consolidated with investors
now contemplating whether global central bank stimulus efforts
can revive demand.
A Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey on Wednesday underscored
such concerns, showing business sentiment among Asia's top
companies fell for a second straight quarter, dragged down by
export-orientated economies such as China and Japan, while
domestic spending helped boost Southeast Asia's outlook.
The euro zone debt crisis continues to undermine sentiment
as Spain kept skirting around a decision on whether to seek a
European Union bailout, which is conditional for the ECB to
start buying the country's bonds to tame its borrowing costs.
The euro was up 0.2 percent to $1.3070.
Markets were now focusing on the Spanish problem and the
weakness in the U.S. economy, said Adrian Foster, head of
financial markets research for Asia-Pacific at Rabobank
International in Hong Kong.
"I doubt those questions are going to get answered any time
soon, so maybe a one-off repricing as a result of the ECB and
Fed action, and then beyond that, we are back at the whims of
going up and down 1 to 2 percent a day," Foster said, adding
that the liquidity pumped in by central banks amplifies market
swings as it remains in the financial system rather than
trickling into the real economy.
Asian credit markets were a touch softer, with the spread on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
widening by 2 basis points but still near a 14-month low.