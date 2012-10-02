* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.3 pct, Nikkei recovers from 3-week
low
* Gold up and nears highs since mid-November
* Aussie slips as RBA cuts rates citing softer global growth
outlook
* European shares likely decline
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 2 Asian shares and the euro rose on
Tuesday after a surprising expansion in U.S. factory activity
helped investors override concerns about weak overall global
growth, and some market players said riskier assets should
continue to find support.
U.S. stock futures inched up 0.1 percent, suggesting
a firm start on Wall Street, but financial spreadbetters
expected London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to open down as much as 0.7 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its main cash rate a
quarter point to 3.25 percent on Tuesday, the third cut in six
months as the slowdown in China, a high local dollar, soft
export prices and benign inflation all argued for easier policy.
The Australian dollar slipped to a one-month low of
$1.0305 from around $1.0363 before the announcement, but
Australian shares extended gains to rise 1 percent
compared to a 0.7 percent rise before the decision.
"We have to say that if they thought the case today was
compelling, then the odds are that things are travelling faster
than they thought and that leaves the door open for another cut
we think before year end," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at
RBC Capital Markets.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent. South Korean shares
edged 0.2 percent higher. Markets in China, Hong Kong and India
were closed for holidays.
Japan's Nikkei stock average was up 0.2 percent,
recovering from a three-week low hit on Monday.
U.S. manufacturing grew last month for the first time since
May, keeping the Standard & Poor's 500 Index not far from
its strongest close since December 2007 hit in September.
"Although the markets seem anaemic against a backdrop of
uncertainly from Europe, we do see a potential uptrend and hope
the worst is now behind us," said Mikayel Verdyan, an analyst at
online broker Forex Club.
Europe's debt crisis will remain investors' focus for some
time, but attention will gradually shift to the Nov. 6 U.S.
presidential elections and quarterly U.S. earnings, he said,
adding that markets may rally two weeks before the U.S.
election, although the S&P 500 will be capped around 1,520.
"With a gradual rise in the stock markets, we would expect
to see the financial sector benefit from this as it appears
fairly oversold at present," he said.
Euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since early
2009 and China lost more steam, suggesting the global economy
faces hurdles as it tries to outrun recession.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed did
not foresee a recession but growth was too slow to bring down
the nation's jobless rate. U.S. jobs data due on Friday will
offer the first glimpse into the state of the U.S. economy after
the Fed embarked on new stimulus last month.
Barclays Capital said despite recent weak data on global
manufacturing, the environment for riskier assets remains
supportive as investors have been reassured by policy steps in
Europe and the United States.
"Expectations for the recovery have been ratcheted down
enough to mitigate the risk of disappointed and anxious
reactions," it said in a research note.
The euro was up 0.2 percent to $1.2907, moving away
from a three-week low of $1.28035 touched on Monday, but was
vulnerable as investors waited for Spain to seek a sovereign
bailout and remained wary of a possible Moody's credit rating
cut of Spain to junk status.
EVENTS AHEAD
The chance for an interest rate cut next week by South Korea
grew after the country's central bank said it was now directing
policy at lifting economic growth, after a survey showed the
manufacturing sector shrank by the most in nearly four years.
The RBA kicked off a week of central bank policy decisions,
with the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank
of Japan following later this week.
Other key events include the Eurogroup meeting next Monday.
Greece unveiled on Monday a harsher austerity budget for
2013 which aims to pave the way for an international aid crucial
to keep the country afloat as its finance minister met global
lenders, who still object to some of the measures.
Spain is ready to request a sovereign bailout as early as
next weekend but Germany has signalled that it should hold off,
European officials said on Monday. Madrid has announced severe
2013 budget and economic reforms and the result of stress tests
on its banks, moves seen to clear the way for such aid.
"We still like longs in peripheral risk over a one to
two-month holding period ... We prefer to put longs back on any
substantial weakness, such as a Moody's downgrade of Spain,"
Societe Generale said in a research note on bonds.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,777.39 an ounce, off
Monday's high of $1,791.20, its loftiest since mid-November.
U.S. crude eased 0.2 percent to $92.30 a barrel and
Brent inched down 0.1 percent to $112.07. London copper
fell 0.3 percent to $8,275.25 a tonne.