* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.2 pct, Nikkei flat
* Dollar steadies vs yen, rises against euro
* European shares seen lacklustre, US markets shut due to
hurricane
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 29 Asian shares slipped on Monday as
investors switched their focus away from signs of stable U.S.
growth, looking instead at tepid global corporate earnings and
the uncertain economic outlook.
European shares were seen as lacklustre, with financial
spreadbetters expecting London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open down about
0.1 percent.
U.S. stock futures were down 0.4 percent. U.S. stock
and options markets will be closed on Monday, and possibly
Tuesday, as regulators, exchanges and brokers worried about the
integrity of markets in the face of Hurricane Sandy approaching
the East Coast.
In Asia, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
erased small gains earlier to trade down 0.2
percent, after shedding 1 percent on Friday and posting its
biggest weekly drop in two months of 1.3 percent.
South Korean shares gave up earlier gains to inch
down 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei average, which tumbled
1.3 percent on Friday, was flat after being up early on Monday.
Hong Kong shares lost 0.2 percent and Shanghai
shares eased 0.3 percent.
Australian shares were up 0.1 percent, aided by
solid U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.
"Today was all about 'righting the ship' on the Australian
share market," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.
"Solid U.S. GDP data offered a reprieve which was capitalised
on by the materials and energy stocks."
Commodities were also capped, with London copper
holding above 7-week lows plumbed last week, while U.S. crude
futures fell 0.4 percent to $85.96 a barrel and Brent
eased 0.2 percent to $109.31.
"People can't really see much optimism out there. We wanted
the U.S. corporate earnings to be a little more robust," said
Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of Barratt's Bulletin, a
Sydney-based commodity research firm.
The dollar steadied at 79.63 yen, off a four-month
high of 80.38 yen touched on Friday, ahead of the Bank of
Japan's policy decision on Tuesday. Markets expect the BOJ to
take further easing measures.
U.S. GDP grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third
quarter, slightly above a 1.9 percent forecast, and picking up
from the second quarter's 1.3 percent rise. But the stronger
pace of expansion fell short of what is needed for a substantial
rise in employment.
European shares eked out gains on Friday after the U.S. data
but U.S. equities were weighed down by poor earnings outlooks
from major companies such as Apple, Amazon and
South Korea's Samsung Electronics.
Over the weekend, China said industrial profits rose 7.8
percent in September from a year earlier to 464.3 billion yuan
($74 billion), compared with a 6.2 percent drop in August,
signalling some stability in the world's second-largest economy.
"Overall it suggests a continued period of subdued risk
reduction bidding the U.S. dollar higher," said Societe Generale
analyst Sebastien Galy.
Data showed that U.S. bond speculators scaled back their
bullish bets on U.S. Treasuries futures early last week, even as
worries about Spain and disappointing company earnings supported
the bond market.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday
also showed currency speculators cut their bets against the U.S.
dollar in the same week to the lowest since early September.
The dollar index measured against a basket of six
major currencies hit a near seven-week high of 80.270 on Friday
and was still hovering near that level at 80.108 on Monday.
MONEY PULLED OUT
Data from EPFR Global showed that investors pulled the most
money out of U.S. stock funds in the past week than at any point
in more than a year, an indication that many still harbour deep
concerns about the global economy.
"Investors are taking on more risk," EPFR Global Research
Director Cameron Brandt said in a note. "But they are doing so
largely within the fixed income universe and, when it comes to
equities, bypassing the U.S. in favour of emerging markets."
Bullish bets on U.S. commodities by hedge funds and other
big speculators have fallen to a near 2-1/2-month low, trade
data showed on Friday, as oil and gold saw heavy selling for a
second straight week.
The euro was down 0.1 percent to $1.2927, staying
within the recent broad range between $1.28 and $1.31, waiting
for bailout prospects for struggling Spain and Greece to become
clear.
Asian credit markets softened, pushing the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index wider
by 5 basis points.