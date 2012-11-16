* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.3 pct, down 2.2 pct on week
* Nikkei rises 2.2 pct, yen steady near 6-1/2 month low
* European indexes seen opening down 0.2-0.3 pct
* Talks on "fiscal cliff" due to begin in Washington
* Gold below $1,715 an ounce, Brent crude holds above $108 a
barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Japan's Nikkei rallied for a
second day on Friday as a tumbling yen boosted exporters,
bucking the global trend that drove stocks elsewhere in Asia
down more than 2 percent on the week amid concerns about the
looming U.S. "fiscal cliff".
The yen held near a six-and-a-half month low plumbed against
the dollar after Shinzo Abe, leader of the main opposition and
likely to return as Japan's prime minister after an election
next month, called on Thursday for the country's central bank to
adopt interest rates of zero or below zero to spur lending.
But away from Japan, investors remained wary of buying
riskier assets, spooked by uncertainty about the U.S. budget
tussle, the euro zone's relapse into recession and violence in
the Middle East. Oil was on course for a weekly loss and
European and U.S. stocks looked poised to open lower.
President Barack Obama and Congressional leaders begin
budget talks on Friday, amid fears the United States will
stumble back into recession if no deal is reached to avoid some
of the $600 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes due to start
taking effect in January.
"The latest comments from key players reinforces to us that
the two sides are starting negotiations from rather distant
points," said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac
bank in Sydney, in a note.
"There will be plenty of negative headlines in coming weeks
that weigh on risk assets and boost USD, which is yet again
trading like a safe haven even when the bad news is generated by
the U.S. We doubt there will be a deal before late December."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent, leaving the measure on course
for a weekly loss of 2.2 percent.
Financial spreadbetters called London's FTSE 100,
Frankfurt's DAX and Paris's CAC-40 to open down
0.2-0.3 percent and S&P 500 index futures were down 0.2
percent, pointing to a weaker start on Wall Street.
But Tokyo's Nikkei share average jumped 2.2 percent,
adding to a rise of nearly 2 percent on Thursday, with gains
again led by exporters such as Canon Inc. and Nissan
Motor Co Ltd that benefit from a weaker currency.
"Expectations on how the new (ruling) party will
tackle(Japan) deflation are offsetting persistent concerns on
the U.S.'s fiscal cliff for now," said Hiroichi Nishi, general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
ELECTION RALLY
The dollar has rallied more than 2 percent against its
Japanese counterpart over the past two sessions after Japanese
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he was ready to dissolve
parliament's lower house on Friday for an election on Dec. 16.
The yen firmed a little around 81.05 per dollar on
Friday, after falling as far as 81.46 on Thursday.
"The substantial weakening of the yen in the past 48 hours
has a lot of people rethinking their game plan," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
The euro weakened a touch to $1.2770, still well
above Tuesday's two-month low of $1.2661.
Uncertainty about the fiscal cliff prompted analysts polled
by Reuters to cut early 2013 U.S. growth expectations and has
boosted demand for the perceived safety of U.S.
Treasuries.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell
to 1.581 percent on Friday, not far from a two-month low near
1.57 percent set earlier in the week.
"There is no telling what might happen with regard to the
fiscal cliff," said Yoshio Takahashi, fixed income strategist
for Barclays in Tokyo. "A very Treasuries-friendly environment
is likely to persist."
Commodities markets were subdued, with Brent crude
rising 0.1 percent to around $108.10 a barrel, while U.S. crude
shed a few cents to about $85.40.
Both benchmarks were on course for a losing week, as global
growth concerns outweigh the upward pressure on prices from
rising tension in the Middle East following Israel's strikes
against Palestinian militants in Gaza.
"The global economy has got issues and geopolitical
tensions, particularly in the Middle East, are rising," said
Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of Barratt's Bulletin, a
Sydney-based commodity research firm. "That means a status quo
for the oil market for some time."
Gold, which has tended to track riskier commodities
in recent months as safe-haven seekers favour the dollar and
Treasuries, eased towards $1,713 an ounce, on course for a
weekly loss of around 1 percent.
Copper bucked the trend, however, rising 0.1 percent
to around $7,645 a tonne, on track for its first weekly gain in
six weeks, amid signs that China's economy, a key source of
demand for the industrial metal, bottomed out in the third
quarter.