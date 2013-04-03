* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.4 pct
* Nikkei soars 2.5 pct, dollar recovers vs yen on BOJ
expectations
* Gold falls to 1-month low as investors prefer stocks
* European shares likely retreat
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares fell on Wednesday as
investors waited for news on the U.S. economy, while Japanese
stocks rose and the dollar recovered against the yen on
expectations of forceful monetary easing emerging from this
week's Bank of Japan policy meeting.
European markets were likely to track Asian peers lower,
with financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100
, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to
open down as much as 0.6 percent. Benchmark indices in Spain
and Italy were seen retreating 0.8 percent and
0.7 percent respectively when they start trading.
Steady U.S. stock futures pointed to a lacklustre
Wall Street open after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
neared its all-time high the previous session.
Positive impact from overnight rises in global equities was
short-lived on Asian bourses as investors shifted focus to
factors specific to each country while waiting for key events,
but helped underpin the dollar against a basket of major
currencies and pushed gold to a one-month low this session.
"Traders for the most part today showed a reluctance to open
or extend long positions with so much 'event risk' waiting in
the wings for the remainder of the week," said Tim Waterer,
senior trader at CMC Markets in Sydney, referring to U.S. jobs
data as well as policy decisions by the European Central Bank
and the Bank of England later in the week.
"What could be adding to some of the reservations on the
part of traders is that we are already on elevated levels," he
said of Asian equities markets.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.4 percent, turning negative after
Australian shares wiped earlier gains to slip 0.6
percent with weakness in commodity prices weighing on mining and
energy stocks.
The pan-Asian index's materials and energy
sectors were leading underperformers.
"There are two things holding the market back, the mining
sector and the energy sector," said Steven Daghlian, market
analyst at Commonwealth Securities, of Australian stocks.
Seoul shares reversed gains and fell 0.3 percent,
after North Korea suspended South Korean workers' entry into a
joint industrial park, intensifying tensions.
Chinese shares struggled to extend gains, with Hong Kong
turning down 0.2 percent and Shanghai inching up
0.1 percent. Chinese markets rallied strongly from the last
quarter of 2012 to early this year but have been pressured by
concerns about tighter property regulations and a patchy Chinese
economic outlook.
China said on Wednesday its official purchasing managers'
index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 55.6 in
March from 54.5 in February. The services PMI followed the
official manufacturing PMI earlier this week which climbed to an
11-month high in March but missed market expectations.
The key monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday will
likely confirm market views that the Federal Reserve will wish
to maintain its extremely accommodative monetary policy, which
has underpinned investor sentiment and sharpened risk appetites.
Data on private-sector hiring by payrolls processor ADP is
due later this session, followed by Thursday's latest weekly
jobless claims.
Uncertainty over global economic growth has dampened
appetite for metals, swelling global stockpiles, and on
Wednesday pushed Shanghai zinc prices to their lowest
in more than four years.
BOJ, ECB MEET
Japan's Nikkei stock average outperformed, soaring
2.5 percent as sentiment was supported by expectations for
further easing when the Bank of Japan ends its two-day policy
meeting on Thursday, the first under the new governor Haruhiko
Kuroda.
Market expectations have been running high for Kuroda to
announce at his inaugural policy meeting an increase in bond
purchases and a lengthening in the maturities of bonds the BOJ
intends to buy.
Guy Stear, head of research with Societe Generale in Hong
Kong, saw two themes that prevailed for Asia in the first
quarter to continue into the second quarter: the strength of the
Nikkei with the weakness of the yen and weakness of China with
concerns about the cyclical recovery beginning to abate.
"Japan is the biggest buying opportunity in Asia," he said.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 93.50
, off a one-month low of 92.57 yen touched on
Tuesday. The euro was steady at 119.70 yen, but still
near its lowest since Feb. 26 of 119.15 yen seen on Tuesday.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2805, struggling to
move far away from a four-month low of $1.2750 touched last
week, as the currency remained pressured by concerns about
bailout consequences in Cyprus and weak euro zone economies.
The European Central Bank could offer a more dovish tone at
this week's meeting.
Spot gold fell to a one-month low of $1,563.06 an
ounce earlier this session, approaching the 2013 nadir hit on
Feb. 21 of $1,554.49, which was a six-month low.
"There is a lack of interest in gold right now and everybody
seems to be sitting on the sidelines. Stocks are still looking
more attractive for investors than gold and that's where money
continues to flow," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for
Standard Bank in Tokyo
U.S. crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $96.69 a
barrel while Brent eased 0.3 percent to $110.34.