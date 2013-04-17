* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 0.4 pct, Nikkei climbs 1.2 pct
* Gold recovers on physical buying but still volatile
* Yen resumes downtrend as markets regain some stability
* European shares likely open modestly higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 17 Risk assets rebounded and the
yen resumed its fall on Wednesday as a sharp sell-off over the
past two sessions lured bargain hunters, whose appetites were
boosted by firm American corporate earnings and by data pointing
to ongoing U.S. monetary stimulus.
European stock markets were seen modestly higher, with
financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open up
as much as 0.2 percent. U.S. stock futures were down 0.2
percent, however, suggesting a soft start at Wall Street.
While markets regained some stability after investors likely
liquidated part of their excessively built-up positions in the
previous session's sell-off, wariness remained.
"We're now going through an uncertain period for risk
assets, really," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG
Markets. "The market is becoming a bit choppy and just
range-bound as investors become a bit uncertain which way the
market wants to swing this time around."
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.4 percent, rebounding from
Tuesday's session when it fell as much as 1 percent and was
close to its 2013 low.
The recovery in commodities soothed investor sentiment in
resources-rich Australia, pushing its shares up 1
percent.
Shanghai shares bucked the trend and fell 0.7
percent, while South Korean shares were flat on earnings
concerns after Samsung Engineering reported
first-quarter losses on Tuesday, highlighting the vulnerability
of firms with overseas exposure.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed
projections for global economic growth for this year and next to
take into account government spending cuts in the United States
and the latest struggles of recession-stricken Europe.
GAINS BY GOLD
Gold, which earlier led the liquidation of assets across the
board after weaker-than-expected Chinese and U.S. economic
reports stoked growth concerns, rose 1 percent to a session high
of $1,381.80. But it remain volatile, last trading at
$1,373.85, up 0.4 percent, as reduced prices drew buyers of gold
bars, coins and nuggets.
Crude oil futures also firmed, with U.S. crude
steadying at $88.74 a barrel, crawling up from a four-month low
of $86.06 hit on Tuesday. Brent rose 0.4 percent to
$100.33 a barrel, after breaching below $100 for the first time
in nine months on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.2 percent as the
yen weakened. The Nikkei tumbled as much as 2 percent on Tuesday
when the yen's rebound took a toll on sentiment.
"After seeing a pull-back, there is an opportunity for
buying on the dips," Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities, said of Japanese shares.
European shares fell on Tuesday on weak ZEW German consumer
confidence numbers and heightened concerns about the earnings
outlook for European companies. But U.S. stocks gained more than
1 percent after strong earnings from some of America's biggest
companies such as Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson
.
U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in
four months and factory output slipped, reinforcing the view
that the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy monetary
policy stance to support economic growth.
"We still believe that the recent volatility in the
commodity prices was mainly driven by long position liquidation,
while the underlying backdrop remains risk-positive due to
expanding global monetary easing," said Vassili Serebriakov,
strategist at BNP Paribas.
U.S. gold futures hit a session low of $1,365 and
last traded at $1,380.2, after plunging to $1,321.50 on Tuesday,
their lowest level since September 2010. Spot gold shed as much
as 2.3 percent to $1,321.35, the lowest level in more than two
years, on Tuesday.
Holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.73 percent to 1145.92
tonnes on Tuesday, while holdings of global gold ETFs were at
their lowest in more than a year.
The dollar gained 0.9 percent to 98.42 yen after
touching a low of 95.67 yen on Tuesday, while the euro
rose 0.6 percent to 129.64 yen, well above Tuesday's
low of 125 yen.
"In contrast to prior growth scares, stocks in the sweet
spot of monetary policy - high quality, high dividend yield, low
volatility - are supporting the broader market," said Barclays
Capital in a research note. "The question remains if the market
can hold up in the face of a soft global growth outlook."