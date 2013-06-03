* MSCI Asia ex-Japan pressured, Nikkei hits six-week low

* China PMI data underscore fragile state of economy

* Eyes on US national ISM due later in session

* Dollar steady vs yen, softer dollar index helps gold

* European shares likely dip

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, June 3 Investors took profits on Monday from recent Asian share rallies in the face of uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus would continue, while data underscoring the fragility of China's economy weighed on oil.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was choppy, inching up and down 0.2 percent and touching its lowest in nearly seven weeks. A fall this session would mark a fourth straight day of declines. The index ended May down 4.7 percent for its worst month in a year.

European stock markets are expected to follow suit, with financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open down as much as 0.6 percent. A 0.2 percent rise in U.S. stock futures , however, suggested a firm Wall Street open.

Investors will scrutinise more data this week from the United States for clues to growth and demand prospects in the world's largest economy.

Speculation over whether and when the U.S. Federal Reserve may start scaling back its current massive bond-buying programme emerged following a string of positive American data and was the catalyst for corrections across markets which had drawn strong support from the Fed's largesse.

Reports showing Chinese growth was failing to pick up momentum gave no reason for a turnaround from soft sentiment but they also were not bad enough to trigger more active selling.

"I don't think we should be overly pessimistic. The reality is that we are seeing a steady pick-up seasonally in manufacturing. The story of a moderate expansion still holds," said analyst Sijin Cheng of Barclays in Singapore.

China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May and growth in the services sector cooled, evidence that the world's second-largest economy lost momentum in the second quarter.

These reports followed a weekend release that showed China's official PMI rising more than forecast in May.

ANZ said in a commentary that this single indicator did not change its view on China's softening economic conditions.

"Structural reforms are needed in order to help sustain the growth prospect ... inconsistent data will continue to complicate China's economic policy making and potentially impair the judgement of policymakers," the Australian bank said.

Australian shares fell 0.6 percent. Hong Kong shares were up 0.3 percent but slightly trimmed gains after the Chinese data, while Shanghai shares lost some of its early gains to inch up 0.3 percent.

The broadly bearish sentiment took a toll on Japan's Nikkei stock average, which has outperformed many other Asian bourses, sliding over 3 percent to a six-week low.

Market direction will be determined later when the May ISM manufacturing index is released, ahead of the more important monthly nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday. The Fed has said it would keep up the stimulus campaign until the employment situation improved.

Data on Friday showed U.S. Chicago Purchasing Managers Index rose far more than expected in May, fanning worries about the Fed slowing its bond purchases later this year and sending U.S. Treasury prices lower on Friday, capping the worst month for the market in nearly 2-1/2 years.

Some cautioned about prematurely factoring in the possibility of the Fed's tapering.

"The idea of early tapering of QE is still some time away - inflation is still low and the Fed has to get it a little higher. We are overweight equities and advising anyone who is short equities to square positions," said Gary Dugan, Chief Investment Officer, Asia & Middle East, at Coutts.

Indonesia on Monday posted a $1.61 billion trade deficit in April after a surplus a month earlier, as global demand remained weak.

The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 100.45 against the yen, off a three-week low of 100.22 on Friday. The dollar index, measured against a basket of six key currencies, was down 0.20 percent after touching a three-week low on Thursday.

The weak dollar underpinned spot gold, which added 0.6 percent to $1,394.41 an ounce.

A mixed reading in Chinese data kept intact worries about demand prospects and weighed on oil.

U.S. crude futures fell 0.2 percent to $91.76 a barrel and Brent eased 0.2 percent to 100.17.

Amid global equity market corrections spurred by concerns over the Fed's stimulus outlook, EPFR Global-tracked equity funds saw collective outflows of $2.79 billion in the week to May 29 as retail redemptions hit a year-to-date high.