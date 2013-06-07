* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls to fresh six-month lows
* Nikkei enters bear territory, hits fresh 2-month lows
* Volatile Nikkei keeps dollar jittery vs yen
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 7 The Nikkei entered bear market
territory on Friday as the yen rose against the dollar on
concerns that the key U.S. jobs data will disappoint, while wary
investors awaiting clarity on the Federal Reserve's stimulus
sent Asian shares to six-month lows.
Worries the nonfarm payrolls will undershoot expectations
prompted investors to cut heavy bets that had been profitable
for months, particularly those seeing the U.S. currency rise
against the yen on a firming U.S. economy, and those buying
Japanese stocks on hopes a weaker yen will underpin the Nikkei.
The benchmark Japanese stock average plunged as much
as 1.9 percent to a fresh two-month low, having shed 20 percent
from a 5-1/2 year high reached two weeks ago. The broader Topix
index shed as much as 2.4 percent.
Asian shares failed to capitalise on an overnight gain in
Wall Street as investors sought to square their positions before
the payrolls data that may shed clues over whether the Fed
could start tapering its stimulus programme in coming weeks.
Economists expect 170,000 jobs to have been added to the
U.S. economy in May and the unemployment rate to hold at an
almost 4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.
"Selling pressure will probably be restrained ahead of the
employment data out of the U.S. tonight as it could very well go
either way," said William Leys, premium client manager at CMC
Markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent to its lowest since late
November.
Australian shares dropped 0.7 percent to a fresh
4-1/2-month low while a tumble in heavyweight Samsung
Electronics drove Korean shares down 1.4
percent. Hong Kong shares were down 0.5 percent.
After recovering to a high of 97.52 earlier, the dollar was
back down 0.5 percent against the yen at 96.44, following
a more than 3 percent plunge overnight to a seven-week low of
95.90 yen. The dollar index, measured against a basket of
six major currencies, eased 0.11 percent but held its lowest
since Feb. 25 of 81.077 hit on Thursday.
BLAME RISING YIELDS
Market volatility reflects a retracement from excessive
fears about the reduced Fed stimulus and high expectations for
Japan to end deflation and boost growth, analysts said.
The recent pull-back in global financial markets was sparked
more than two weeks ago when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested
the U.S. central bank could start paring massive bond purchases
as soon as the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves
further.
Takao Hattori, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo, said market players may
be shifting their focus to higher yields, with U.S. yields
rising on speculation about an eventual unwinding of the strong
U.S. stimulus, while Japan's bold monetary stimulus has helped
eased appetite for safe-haven German bonds. Japanese government
bond yields have also faced upward pressures.
"Recent yield increases have brought about an unintentional
tightening environment, lessening the degree of effectiveness
from monetary stimulus provided by major central banks. This may
be starting to unnerve markets," Hattori said.
Corrections have been far deeper for Japanese stocks and the
yen as the Nikkei had surged over 80 percent from mid-November
to last month's peak, while the yen had slumped 30 percent
against the dollar in the same period, when speculators boosted
their bets that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pursue strong
reflationary policies. The Bank of Japan's unprecedented
stimulus unveiled in early April had strengthened such bets.
The turmoil accelerated and crushed Japanese stocks as
"Abenomics" -- monetary easing, fiscal spending and growth
strategies -- failed to live up to blown-out market expectations
for bold growth-spurring steps, triggering a wave of yen selling
and Nikkei buying, all weighing on broader Asian bourses.
"It's not what Abe has announced that I am sceptical about.
It's the way that policy is being directed and executed. It's
the fact that Abe's 'three arrow' policies have been directed
more towards changing expectations than reality," Robert Rennie,
head of currency strategy at Westpac, said in a note.
Some analysts pointed to markets responding too negatively
to the impact from potential Fed tapering.
Credit Suisse said in a research note that three key
differences from stock corrections in past cases of Fed stimulus
reduction suggested investors may be too pessimistic this time.
In previous cases, stock valuations were high, European
risks were heightening and U.S. recovery was poor. Now, stock
valuations are lower, European risks are lessening and the U.S.
economy is improving. "We continue to suggest investors buy
markets closer to trough valuations," it said.
The dollar steadied against the euro at $1.3251 after
the common currency spiked to a three-and-a-half-month high of
$1.3306 on Thursday, drawing support from the European Central
Bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged and as ECB
President Mario Draghi said further monetary support was
unlikely in the near future.
Draghi said the ECB was technically ready for negative
deposit rates - the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their
money - but there was no reason to act right now.
U.S. crude futures steadied at $94.81 a barrel while
Brent was up 0.2 percent to $103.81.