* Stocks succumb to profit taking after 9 days of gains
* Yen down vs USD, gold briefly hits 3-week lows
* European shares seen opening modestly higher
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 11 Asian stocks stalled on
Wednesday after nine days of gains, while investors gave the
safe-haven yen a wide berth on growing optimism for the Chinese
economy and receding worries about U.S. military strikes on
Syria.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.1 percent, having earlier hit a fresh
three-month high. It has gained nearly 3 percent so far this
week and was up more than 8 percent in two weeks.
E-Trade Securities analyst Choi Kwang-hyeok said some
investors were choosing to book profits ahead of next week's
Federal Reserve meeting that could see the U.S. central bank
begin to scale back its massive stimulus campaign.
"The week ahead contains cues that could change foreign
capital flows," he said.
Tokyo's Nikkei outperformed thanks to a weaker yen,
which tends to boost demand for exporters such as Toyota
. The Nikkei closed flat after reversing earlier gains.
European stocks were seen slightly firmer with financial
spreadbetters expecting Germany's DAX to open up as
much as 0.3 percent.
The recent rally in Asian stocks partly reflected a rebound
in emerging markets as a string of upbeat Chinese data bolstered
investor confidence -- even as the Fed looked set to begin
withdrawing support.
Indeed, MSCI's emerging equities index has jumped
9 percent in two weeks, cutting its annual loss to around 6
percent from as deep as 17 percent. It was down 0.3 percent on
Wednesday.
Analysts at Credit Agricole said the selloff for emerging
markets is probably not over yet, but expected pressure to
moderate as U.S. yields increased at a less frantic pace, with
the Fed most likely to taper very gradually.
"Also, the recovery in developed markets may support
emerging markets (EM) exports and, in turn, EM domestic
investment to some extent," the analysts said in a report.
Investors had been bailing out of emerging markets en masse
as they positioned for less support from the Fed, although last
Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data convinced many economists
that any withdrawal will probably be very gradual.
Diminishing worries about potential U.S. military strikes on
Syria had further helped sharpen investor appetite for emerging
markets assets.
President Barack Obama pledged on Tuesday to explore a
diplomatic plan from Russia to take away Syria's chemical
weapons, raising the chances of putting off the limited military
strike that he is considering.
YEN PRESSURED
This improved sentiment can clearly be seen in the
Australian dollar, which is usually used as a liquid proxy for
Asia's emerging markets. It has rallied 4.7 percent to $0.9307
from the Aug. 28 trough of $0.8891. The Aussie was a
touch softer on Wednesday at $0.9287.
Currency investors shunned the yen, which is further
depressed by the Bank of Japan's own massive stimulus programme.
Unlike the Fed, the BOJ is expected to maintain ultra-loose
policy for some time yet.
The dollar scaled a seven-week peak of 100.55 yen,
while the euro touched a 16-week high around 133.37.
Against the dollar, the common currency reached a two-week
high of $1.3282 before slipping back to $1.3247.
Oil recovered a bit of ground with Brent crude
lifting to $111.53 a barrel from a 2-1/2-week trough of $110.59.
The steadier performance came after a 4-percent drop in the past
two sessions, its largest two-day drop since June.
Copper edged slightly higher to $7,185.50 a tonne,
while gold slid to a three-week low of $1,356.85 an ounce
before a bit of profit-taking pushed it back to $1,364.50.
There was little in the way of major economic news out of
Asia on Wednesday, in Europe, Britain's jobs data will be in
focus.