* U.S. Senators close in on deal as Oct 17 deadline looms
* Markets still cautious until deal finalized
* Tokyo shares seen rising after U.S. stocks turn higher
* Yen's rally vs dollar fizzles
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 15 U.S. stock index futures ticked
higher on Tuesday on expectations of an imminent deal that will
reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default,
though the political squabbling in Washington kept markets on
edge ahead of the Thursday deadline.
Asian stocks were expected to open higher, with Japan's
Nikkei index futures up 0.8 percent, after U.S. Standard &
Poor's 500 index reversed early losses to close up 0.4
percent, spurred by hopes of a U.S. budget deal.
Many markets in the region, including Singapore, Indonesia
and India, were closed for holidays.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he and his
Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, have made strong
progress toward reaching a deal to end a partial government
shutdown and lift the debt ceiling, averting a possible default,
an outcome that is unthinkable for the global economy.
U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures added 0.1 percent in
early Asian trade on Tuesday, though U.S. Treasury futures
slipped 5-1/2 ticks.
The dollar held steady at 98.67 yen, recovering from
a low of 98.05 hit in the previous session. The greenback also
stabilised at $1.35555 to the euro after slipping 0.1
percent on Monday.
"Risk sentiment remains resilient despite the lack of a
clear breakthrough in the U.S. debt ceiling and government
shutdown negotiations," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"The Japanese yen's initial rally has now fully reversed
although in the absence of an agreement the near-term risks are
for a stronger yen," they added.
The plan under U.S. Senate discussion would raise the $16.7
trillion debt ceiling by enough to cover the country's borrowing
needs at least through mid-February 2014, according to a source
familiar with the negotiations. It would also fund the
government operations through the middle of January.
But any deal would have to win approval in the House of
Representatives, where conservative Republicans have insisted
that any continued government funding must include measures to
undercut President Barack Obama's healthcare programme -
non-negotiable for Democrats.
JPMorgan analysts said market reaction to the U.S. budget
impasse has been muted so far, though it did not believe
investors were complacent.
"Our sense is not complacency, but more a belief that a true
default, beyond a technical delay in payments lasting several
days, is highly unlikely, and a lack of clarity of what such a
default would mean for markets beyond a sense that it will be
bad," they wrote in a note.
"Market participants appear to be preparing for the event
risk of a delayed payment of U.S. Treasury coupons and
principals by adding liquidity and avoiding securities maturing
around the debt ceiling deadline."
In the commodity markets, U.S. crude slipped 0.2
percent to around $102 a barrel, giving up some of Monday's
gains as traders bought contracts to cover short positions ahead
of a possible deal in Washington.