* Washington still searching for a way to lift country's
debt limit
* Fitch puts United States on notice, may cut its AAA rating
* Asian stocks down a touch in cautious trade
* Dollar index steady after fall from 1-mth high
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 16 Asian stocks eased, while the
dollar nursed losses on Wednesday with investors still clinging
to hopes that Washington will reach an 11th hour deal to avert a
default even as a deadline to lift the government's borrowing
limit drew closer.
Adding pressure for a breakthrough before the Oct. 17
deadline, Fitch Ratings warned it could cut the United States'
prized AAA credit rating.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down 0.1 percent, retreating from a
five-month closing high. Australian stocks slipped 0.5
percent in early trade.
"With just 30 hours to go until the deadline, nerves will be
playing on traders' minds as they will continue to be on U.S.
political headline-watch. As a result, trade will be extremely
choppy until we get an outcome," said Stan Shamu, market
strategist at IG in Melbourne.
If Washington doesn't reach a deal by Oct. 17, the
government by law will no longer be able to add to the national
debt, and will have to rely on incoming revenue and about $30
billion in cash to pay the nation's many obligations.
That money is expected to run out quickly and Washington
would start missing payments in the weeks ahead. A global
financial crisis could follow if investors decide that U.S.
debt, used as collateral for trillions of dollars in financial
deals, were no longer worth holding.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives has failed
so far to produce a plan to lift the threat of a government
default and has abandoned plans to vote on any measure on
Tuesday.
Given the dire consequences of a historic U.S. default,
markets are surprisingly resilient with some traders saying
investors are finding it hard to price in an Armageddon
scenario.
U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures were steady, having
fallen 0.7 percent.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of currencies, was little changed
around 80.438 after retreating from a one-month high.
"Like a competitive basketball game where nothing happens
before the fourth quarter, the current budget negotiations are
coming down to the wire," analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a client
note.