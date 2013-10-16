* Washington may be closing in on a deal to resolve debt
crisis
* Asian stocks listless but still near five-month peak
* Safe-haven yen broadly softer on hopes of U.S. deal
* European stocks seen flat to higher
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 16 Asian stocks marked time on
Wednesday with nervous investors praying that frantic talks in
Washington to avert a U.S. debt default could lead to a deal
before the Oct 17 deadline, after which the government would run
out of ways to borrow.
U.S. Senate aides said an agreement to lift the government's
$16.7 trillion borrowing limit was near but details still needed
to be worked out, leaving markets clinging to hopes that an
announcement will be made later on Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.1 percent, having drifted in and out
of positive territory. It was still not far off a five-month
peak set on Tuesday. Tokyo's Nikkei was flat.
Financial bookmakers expect a similarly cautious start for
European stocks with London's FTSE and France's CAC
seen steady. Germany's DAX was expected to open
33 to 51 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent.
"Today is definitely not the day to be conducting any
serious business as traders across the globe will be hypnotised
by their TVs/terminals and anxiously waiting for something to
hit the news wires," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at Capital
Spreads in London, wrote in a client note.
Commodity traders were firmly on the sidelines, leaving
copper, U.S. crude and bullion little changed.
Copper last traded at $7,238 a tonne, while U.S. crude was at
$101.08 a barrel. Spot gold stood at $1,280 an ounce.
In the currency market, hopes of a breakthrough weighed on
the safe-haven yen, allowing the dollar to climb 0.4 percent to
98.53. The euro advanced 0.3 percent to 133.18 yen
.
That helped the dollar index, which tracks the
greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, hold its
ground at 80.536, not far off a one-month high of 80.703 set on
Tuesday.
RESILIENT
If Washington doesn't reach a deal by Oct. 17, the
government will by law no longer be able to add to the national
debt, and will have to rely on incoming revenue and about $30
billion in cash to pay the nation's many obligations.
That money is expected to run out quickly and Washington
would start missing payments in the weeks ahead. A global
financial crisis could follow if investors decide that U.S.
debt, used as collateral for trillions of dollars in financial
deals, no longer provided adequate security.
Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that it could cut the United
States' prized AAA credit rating.
With a large interest payment due on Oct 31, and $58 billion
in other obligations coming due the following day, many analysts
have circled Oct 31 as a possible date for default if Congress
has still failed to reach an agreement.
But Elliot Clarke, an economist at Westpac Bank in Sydney,
said the key date to watch out for is Nov. 15 when $30 billion
of interest payments are due.
"Moody's and S&P have ruled that a default will only occur
if interest payments are missed. Consequently 15 November
becomes the critical date," he said.
"How the market will respond to such a scenario is unknown
as we have never really experienced such an event."
That is one reason why markets have so far been surprisingly
resilient as investors have found it hard to price in a U.S.
default, traders said.