* Deal to end U.S. fiscal impasse and avert default nears
* Wall Street rallies, Asian stocks set to follow barring
any last-minute glitches
* Australian dollar hit four-month highs as risk appetite
grows
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 17 Australian shares opened higher
on Thursday, setting the stage for a relief rally in Asia with
Washington on the cusp of securing a deal to lift the
government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic default.
U.S. Senate leaders hammered out an agreement to break the
fiscal impasse late on Wednesday, paving the way for U.S.
lawmakers to end the drama in Washington just hours before the
government exhausts its borrowing authority.
If it goes without a hitch, the deal should pass through
Senate, then the House of Representatives, before President
Barack Obama signs it into law.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent in early trade as Australia's
S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.4 percent.
U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures were little changed,
taking a breather after a 1.2 percent rally.
Wall Street closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday
on signs that a resolution was imminent, bringing the S&P 500
index within striking distance of a record high set last
month.
The deal, however, does not resolve the fundamental issues
of spending and deficits that divide Republicans and Democrats.
It funds the government until Jan. 15 and raises the debt limit
through to Feb. 7, so global markets face the possibility of
another showdown in Washington early next year.
"The can has been kicked further down the road... the reset
button has been pushed and we will go thought this all again in
two months time," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in
Melbourne.
But Lucas expected "normal trading" to return over the
coming days as the earnings season kicks into gear.
The breakthrough couldn't have come at a better time for
companies including Malaysia's UMW Oil & Gas, South Korea's
Hyundai Rotem and the Philippines' Travellers International,
which plan to raise about $1.7 billion in the IPO market. The
deals are expected to be priced later on Thursday.
In the currency markets, the improved risk appetite saw
investors favour high-yielding currencies including the
Australian dollar.
The Aussie dollar hit a 4-month high of $0.9574 and
scaled a 4-1/2 month peak of 94.46 yen.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback's
performance against a currency basket, was steady at 80.517,
having reached a one-month high of 80.745 overnight.
Many traders are already trying to get past the fiscal drama
and looking to see when a backlog of U.S. economic data
including the September payrolls will be released once the
partial government shutdown is lifted.
Once the antics are over in Washington, the markets will
likely re-focus their attention on the economic releases and the
timeline for the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its
bond-buying programme - a major driver of global assets in
recent months.
The Fed stunned markets last month by electing to delay the
start of the stimulus reduction.