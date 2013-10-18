* China Q3 growth quickens to 7.8 pct yr/yr
* Asian shares up, Australian stocks hit 5-yr high
* Focus turns to Fed after government shutdown
* Euro hovers near 8-month high vs dollar
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 18 Australian stocks hit a five-year
high on Friday as Asian shares celebrated China's quickening
growth -- just a day after U.S. legislators finally broke a
confidence-sapping fiscal impasse.
As the U.S. debt drama faded, speculation grew over when the
Federal Reserve would pare back its stimulus reduction drive --
supporting riskier assets but keeping the dollar pinned to an
eight-month low.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 0.7 percent to a five-month high,
adding to Thursday' 0.6 percent rise.
Investors were relieved when data showed China's economy
grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace this
year and in line with expectations, as firmer foreign and
domestic demand lifted factory production and retail
sales.
China's CSI300 index climbed 0.7 percent, while
Australian shares jumped to their highest level since
June 2008 because Australia's exports are so closely linked to
China's fortunes.
"The Q3 GDP figure is in line with market expectations but
the uncertainty is whether the current recovery is sustainable,"
said Shen Jianguang, chief China economist with Mizuho
Securities in Hong Kong.
Overnight, the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 index
closed at a record high. U.S. S&P E-mini futures added
0.3 percent in Asian trade on Friday, indicating a further rise
when Wall Street opens later in the day.
Financial bookmakers expected major European indexes
to open up as much as 0.5 percent.
The U.S. budget deal, pulling the world's largest economy
back from the brink of an historic debt default, funds the
government until Jan. 15 and raises the borrowing limit through
to Feb. 7.
Analysts said economic weakness resulting from the 16-day
shutdown and uncertainty over the next round of budget and debt
negotiations may keep the Fed from withdrawing monetary stimulus
until at least a few months into next year.
A simple estimate suggested the direct and indirect impact
of the shutdown would weigh on the annualised fourth-quarter
gross domestic product growth by 0.4 percentage point, Morgan
Stanley said.
In September, the Fed stunned markets by opting to delay
trimming its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases. Stimulus
tapering expectations have now been pushed back to December.
"The U.S. dollar is the worst-performing currency as
attention shifts from the U.S. debt debacle to incoming Fed
rhetoric, and bond markets may be leading the way," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
"The U.S. Treasury yield curve continues to flatten, which
typically occurs when either slower economic growth is expected
and/or additional monetary easing is forecasted," he added.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit
a two-week low on Thursday at 2.581 percent. They were quoted at
2.595 percent in the Asian session. Prices rise as yields fall.
WOUNDED DOLLAR
The dollar held steady at 98.04 yen after shedding
0.8 percent against the Japanese currency overnight to log its
biggest one-day percentage drop in a month.
As the yen firmed, Tokyo's Nikkei average slipped
0.2 percent, on track to end a seven-day winning streak -- its
longest such run since March.
The greenback also lost more than 1 percent against the euro
on Thursday, but was steady near an eight-month low at
$1.36645 to the euro in Asian trade on Friday.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar
ticked up 0.1 percent, stabilising after hitting an eight-month
trough on Thursday.
"The Fed's taper decision will ultimately be tied to the
economic data -- which have been hard to come by since the
government shutdown," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a
note.
In the coming week, investors will get a slew of U.S.
economic data that had been delayed by the shutdown.
All eyes will be on the crucial nonfarm payrolls report next
Tuesday. The report was originally scheduled for release on Oct.
4.
Among commodities, gold took a breather after
rallying almost 3 percent overnight -- its biggest one-day rise
in a month -- as the dollar weakened. It was down 0.2 percent at
about $1,316 an ounce, though not far from a more than one-week
high reached on Thursday.
U.S. crude prices rose 0.3 percent to just below $101
a barrel after having fallen to their lowest level in more than
three months in the previous session as stockpiles at oil hub
Cushing began to reverse a months-long decline, and as signs of
progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme also pressured
prices.