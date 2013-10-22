* Australian shares test 5-year highs in early trade
* Fed tapering expectations pushed to next year after
payrolls disappoint
* S&P 500 E-mini futures down slightly after S&P 500 closes
at record
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield wallows at lowest levels since
July
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 23 Australian stocks tested five-year
highs and the dollar was stuck near a two-year low against the
euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data firmly
pushed expectations for the tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus
into next year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 workers in September,
less than expected. And while the employment gain in August was
revised up, the July figure was revised down to be the weakest
since June 2012.
The report suggested the economy was losing momentum even
before the U.S. fiscal standoff that partially shut down the
government for more than two weeks, lending credence to the
central bank's decision to hold off on reducing its stimulus.
"In light of the moderate tone of the September employment
report, we have pushed out our expectation for the first Fed
tapering in the pace of asset purchases to March 2014 from
December 2013," strategists at Barclays wrote in a note to
clients.
Nine of 15 U.S. primary dealers surveyed by Reuters on
Tuesday expect the Fed to begin tapering its $85 billion a month
bond buying programme in March.
The dollar was steady at 98.14 yen, but remained
under pressure elsewhere. The euro was at $1.3779, just
below Tuesday's peak of $1.3792, its strongest since Nov. 2011.
Australian shares were 0.1 percent higher in early
deals, testing new five-year highs, and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also added
about 0.1 percent.
U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures were down about 0.1
percent in early Asian trade, after the S&P 500 Index had
closed at a record high on Tuesday.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
edged down to 2.510 percent, its lowest since July 24, after
closing U.S. trade at 2.512 percent.
On the commodities front, concerns about a near-term U.S.
crude surplus helped push the U.S. crude price down about
0.2 percent to $98.13.
Gold was nearly unchanged at $1,340.71 an ounce,
having risen to a three-week high after the payrolls data.