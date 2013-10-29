* US stocks at historic highs on hopes Fed maintains
stimulus
* Asian markets seen cautiously firmer ahead of 1800 GMT
announcement
* Vulnerable to any surprise in timing of Fed tapering
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 30 Asian share markets should take
heart from record highs in U.S. stocks on Wednesday as investors
wager the Federal Reserve will rock no boats at its policy
meeting and leave stimulus in place for the next few months at
least.
Australia was the first market to dip its toe in the water,
gaining 0.5 percent, while MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was a shade firmer.
A mixed bag of U.S. economic data caused few frowns since it
merely reinforced expectations the central bank will maintain
to the status quo when its two-day policy meeting ends on
Wednesday.
Even the U.S. dollar got a lift as dealers gauged the
prospect of easy money for longer had now been pretty much
discounted following two months of losses.
Markets seem to be operating on the assumption that the
Fed's policy statement will not challenge the growing consensus
that any tapering of its $85 billion of monthly asset purchases
will not start until March at the earliest.
Such an outcome would be taken as justifying the rallies in
stocks and bonds seen in recent weeks and might have only a
limited impact on prices in the near term.
But it also means markets are vulnerable to a surprise.
"With expectations of taper firmly kicked into 2014 the risk
that the FOMC could decide to move earlier looks asymmetrical,"
said Patrick Perret-Greene, an analyst at Australia and New
Zealand Bank.
"If the Fed does nothing tomorrow then nothing really
happens but if they do something or even hint at moves in the
not too distant future the effects could be dramatic."
The Fed's decision is due at 1800 GMT, though divining its
true message may be tricky as no new economic forecasts are
released and nor will Chairman Ben Bernanke be giving a news
conference.
BE BORING, PLEASE
For now, markets are hoping the Fed will be boring.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended Tuesday 0.72
percent higher at an all-time closing peak of 15,680.35.
The S&P 500 gained 0.56 percent aided further by a
jump in heavyweight IBM after the company's board of
directors approved another $15 billion for stock buy-backs.
Among the U.S. data, a measure of core retail sales showed
surprising resilience in September, yet a grim survey of
consumers highlighted the heavy toll the government shutdown had
taken on the public mood.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.25 percent
On Tuesday, but remained within last week's trading range.
Having fallen steadily since the last Fed meeting, the U.S.
dollar seems to have reached a bottom in the last few days.
The dollar index reached a one-week peak of 79.618
, having climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Just last
Friday, it had plumbed a nine-month low at 78.998.
"Fed meetings have not been friendly to the USD this year,
with the dollar weakening following every meeting in 2013 with
the exception of June," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
client note.
"However, with markets already having adjusted to a much
more dovish view on the Fed outlook, we think the USD is likely
to hold up better this time."
The euro slipped to $1.3746, pulling further away
from a 23-month peak of $1.3833 set just a few days ago.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
were at 2.505 percent after dipping from a high of 2.5360 on
Tuesday. The market has enjoyed a substantial rally in the past
two months with yields falling all the way from 3 percent.
Spot gold edged back to $1,343.64 an ounce as the
dollar gained, but is still up more than 7 percent from a
three-month low hit mid-October.
U.S. crude oil was off 67 cents at $97.53 a barrel.
. Traders termed this a consolidation after a sharp gain on
Monday when reports of a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports
rekindled worries over global supply.