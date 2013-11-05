* Markets unable to shake Fed speculation as US data
improves
* Euro slips as pressure mounts on ECB to add to stimulus
* Rise in U.S. Treasury yields to weigh on bond markets
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 6 Asian stock markets got off to a
tentative start on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned
speculation the Federal Reserve could start slowing its asset
buying as early as next month, lifting bond yields and the
dollar.
The contrast with the euro zone was stark as a string of
disappointing economic numbers piled pressure on the European
Central Bank (ECB) to take action, if not at its policy meeting
on Thursday, then certainly by December.
"We expect the ECB to soon make clear its intentions
regarding arresting deflation concerns," analysts at Barclays
Capital wrote in a note to clients.
"We anticipate a looser monetary stance to be adopted at the
December meeting, but the ECB's intentions to be aired ahead of
it."
The diverging outlook for monetary policy in Europe and the
United States took a toll on the euro, while leaving equity
investors uncertain of which way to jump.
The hesitancy was clear in MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which was all
but flat at 477.22. Australia's main index dipped 0.2 percent
while the Nikkei was seen starting soft.
Wall Street had turned lower on Tuesday after the Institute
for Supply Management's October read on the U.S. services sector
came in at a surprisingly strong 55.4. It also included a
notable jump in the employment outlook which could lessen the
chance of a very weak payrolls number on Friday.
While evidence of economic resilience should be welcome, it
also adds to the case for the Fed to wind back its bond buying
program relatively soon. Most analysts still favour March as the
window for a move, but a shift in December is a growing risk.
That pressured Treasury prices and lifted yields on 10-year
notes 6 basis points to 2.67 percent, while markedly
widening the gap between long and short-term rates.
Equity investors reacted with caution, leaving the Dow Jones
industrial average down 0.13 percent on Tuesday, while
the S&P 500 Index eased 0.28 percent.
EURO GIVES GROUND
Likewise, an upbeat survey of services in the UK led to
speculation the Bank of England would lift its growth forecasts,
sending the pound flying.
The contrast with the euro zone, where the European
Commission had just trimmed its growth forecasts for 2014,
helped boost sterling to a one-month peak on the euro.
The single currency has now shed 2 percent on the pound
since data last week showed a shock slowdown in
inflation across the region.
The euro in turn faded to $1.3471, from a $1.3522
peak on Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar pushed up to 98.55 yen
, from Tuesday's low of 98.16.
The dollar index last traded at 80.700 , back
within striking distance of a near two-month peak of 80.930 set
on Monday.
New Zealand added to the run of better global economic news
as employment jumped well past forecasts in the three months to
September, while the jobless rate dropped to 6.2 percent.
The robust report prompted investors to bring forward
expectations for when interest rates might rise in New Zealand
to early next year. It is already likely to be the first of any
developed nation to tighten policy this cycle.
The country's dollar climbed a quarter of a U.S. cent on the
news to $0.8358.
But the chatter about Fed tapering also stirred fears that
some emerging markets could see another bout of capital flight.
It was notable that share markets in Latin America suffered
more than most on Tuesday, with Brazil and Mexico
losing over 1 percent each.
In commodity markets, gold was stuck at $1,311.84,
having slipped for seven straight sessions, while copper
rose 0.2 percent. GOL/
Growing U.S. supplies continued to pressure oil prices, with
U.S. crude ending Tuesday at a five month low. Early
Wednesday, U.S. crude futures had eked out a bounce of 39
cents to $93.76 per barrel. Brent crude was down 51
cents at $105.72 a barrel.