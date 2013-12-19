* Fed trims bond buying $10 bln to $75 bln, starting in Jan
* Markets reassured that US rates will stay low for some
time
* Japanese shares rally, Asian currencies give ground
* Wall Street at record peaks, dollar takes out 104 yen
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 19 Asian share markets rose on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve drew the sting from tapering
its stimulus by recommitting to low interest rates, leaving Wall
Street at record heights and the dollar galloping above 104.00
yen for the first time since 2008.
The dollar was a major beneficiary, surging as far as
104.37 yen at one point before pausing at 104.13. The euro
toppled back to $1.3667, from a $1.3811 top.
The slide in the yen was viewed as positive for Japanese
exports and profits, and thus for the Nikkei which
climbed 1.7 percent, hitting its highest closing level in six
years.
After months of agonising, investors took the Fed's decision
to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month as
a modest step and one the U.S. economy could well withstand.
Crucially, the Fed softened the blow by making its forward
guidance even more dovish.
"It likely will be appropriate to maintain the current
target range for the federal funds rate well past the time that
the unemployment rate declines below 6-1/2 percent, especially
if projected inflation continues to run below the committee's 2
percent longer-run goal," the Fed statement said.
Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 currency strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York, noted the Fed's forecasts for the
funds rate had also been trimmed out to the end of 2016.
"This is a very dovish taper-lite where the Fed has done its
utmost to provide an offset with forward guidance," said Ruskin.
"It tends to elevate the importance of the inflation rate in
decision making should it be meaningfully undershooting target,
which is very constructive for risky assets."
The market seemed to agree, with the Dow ending
Wednesday up 1.84 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.66
percent and the Nasdaq 1.15 percent.
Stocks gained from Sydney to Seoul, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
<.MIAPJ00 00PUS> edged up 0.2 percent.
Financial bookmakers expected UK, Germany and French
equities to rise as much as 1 percent on Thursday.
Shanghai broke ranks with a drop of 0.6 percent
after China's central bank declined to add liquidity to the
banking system, pushing up money market rates.
LOW FOR LONGER
The Fed's message that tapering was not tightening looked to
have resonated in debt markets as Fed fund futures held
broadly steady out to the early 2016 contracts. A first hike in
the funds rate is not fully priced in until November 2015.
Treasury yields were stable for three years ahead, while
rising at the longer end as the yield curve steepened. Yields on
10-year notes increased 5 basis points to 2.89
percent, but remain below their 2013 peak of 3 percent.
Still, tapering could be a double-edged sword for some Asian
countries since it could accelerate the "great rotation" of
funds out of emerging markets and into developed world assets.
Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia have all
been hit to a varying extent in recent months.
The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh five-year low,
though the Fed's move was welcomed by Deputy Governor of Bank
Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo.
"The announcement provides more clarity for the direction of
Fed monetary policy," the deputy governor told Reuters.
"That would be positive for financial market stability,
including rupiah stability, going forward. A more visible U.S.
economic recovery would also help Indonesian exports."
Others are also better prepared for the change. Notably the
mood around India has improved enough that the country's central
bank could hold off on hiking interest rates on Wednesday,
surprising many.
The fallout in commodity markets was generally muted. Gold
bounced 0.4 percent to $1,222.60 an ounce, having fallen
1 percent overnight to uncomfortably close to the year low at
$1,211.80. Copper fell the most in nearly three weeks to be down
0.5 percent.
Oil prices took only a small hit, with investors perhaps
encouraged by signs of a pick up in global growth.
Brent crude eased 23 cents at $109.40 a barrel. U.S.
oil futures edged back 9 cents to $97.71 a barrel but are
still up over a dollar on the week so far.