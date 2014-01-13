* Emerging markets rally, trading thin as Japan on holiday
* Dollar skids on the yen, China sets yuan at new peak
* Gold hits one-month high; nickel extends gains on
Indonesia ban
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 13 Asian shares and currencies were
mostly firmer on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S.
jobs numbers that added to the case for the Federal Reserve to
keep rates low for longer.
Friday's disappointing data pulled down bond yields and the
dollar, while lifting prices for gold and many commodities. It
was also seen as beneficial for some emerging market countries
which had been pressured by funds flocking to western assets.
While activity was curbed by a Japanese holiday, South Korea
managed a rise of 0.7 percent and MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6
percent. Emerging markets fared well with the Philippines up 1.7
percent and Indonesia more than 2 percent.
But Shanghai went flat after China set its yuan at a
record high for a second straight session, extending the gradual
appreciation of the currency.
Most other currencies in the region gained on the U.S.
dollar which skidded to 103.33 yen, having shed a full
yen on Friday to end at 104.08 in New York.
The euro firmed to $1.3682, compared to $1.3590
before the job figures hit dealing screens on Friday. The
Australian dollar also got a leg up to $0.9038, its best
level in over a month.
Dealers said the market had been very long of dollars in
anticipation of a strong U.S. jobs number, in part due to a
healthy reading from private payroll operator ADT.
Instead, payrolls rose just 74,000 in December, the
smallest increase in nearly three years and far below the
196,000 forecast.
The jobless rate fell sharply to 6.7 percent though largely
because of a fall in the participation rate as people dropped
out of the labour force.
Still, the unemployment rate is now very close to the 6.5
percent threshold the Fed had nominated as a level where it
might start considering raising interest rates.
More recently the central bank has watered down that
threshold, saying it would keep rates near zero well past the
time when the jobless rate slips under 6.5 percent.
Markets took the weakness of payrolls growth as adding to
the case for keeping rates low for longer and pushed out the
expected timing of the first hike. A move to 0.5 percent is now
fully priced-in by August 2015 .
Yields on 10-year Treasury paper were down at 2.85 percent
after diving 10 basis points on Friday.
Yet the general assumption among economists was that the
jobs report would not sway the Fed from winding down its bond
buying campaign.
"Optimism that employment growth was beginning to take off
has been dashed, at least for now, but we do not think the data
suggest the economy is much weaker than we had thought," said
RBS chief economist Michelle Girard.
"Thus, we do not think the Fed will alter the pace of
tapering. We still expect the Fed to announce another $10
billion reduction in the monthly purchase pace at the January
meeting."
There will be plenty of opportunity this week to hear from
the Fed itself with seven separate appearances in the diary for
officials, including Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday. Fed Bank
of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart gets the ball rolling with
a speech later on Monday.
Also due this week are figures on U.S. retail sales and on
inflation in both the United States and Europe.
In commodity markets, gold extended its rally to a one-month
peak at $1,254.05 an ounce having climbed 1.5 percent on
Friday.
The price for nickel gained as a ban on unprocessed nickel
laterite ore exports from top producer Indonesia came into
effect, fanning a technical rally across other metals.
Nickel futures were up 0.9 percent, on top of a 3.8
percent jump on Friday.
Oil prices retreated after a rally on Friday. Nymex oil
futures eased 40 cents to $92.32, while Brent crude oil
futures lost 17 cents to $107.08 a barrel.
There was little reaction as yet to news of a deal for Iran
to freeze parts of its nuclear programme in return for sanctions
relief that will take effect on Jan. 20. Iran will receive some
easing of economic sanctions, including the suspension of
restrictions on exports of petrochemicals.