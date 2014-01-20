* China GDP grows 7.7 pct yr/yr in Q4, vs forecast 7.6 pct
* Retail sales and industrial output in line with
expectations
* Asia share markets mixed, majority lower amid risk
aversion
* Deutsche Bank reports Q4 loss, releases results early
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 20 Asian markets managed a muted
cheer on Monday as China reported economic growth that was a
fraction ahead of forecasts, a relief to many but still not
enough to dispel a general air of caution.
A majority of the share markets in the region stayed in the
red, with Tokyo off 0.6 percent, Sydney 0.2
percent and Shanghai 0.8 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent.
European shares were expected to open steady to modestly
weaker, with Germany's DAX seen down as much as 0.3
percent, according to financial bookmakers.
Liquidity was lacking with U.S. markets closed on Monday for
a holiday. Neither was there much of a lead from Wall Street,
where the Dow ended last week with a slim gain of 0.1
percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.2 percent for the week.
China's annual economic growth slowed a tick to 7.7 percent
last quarter, which was just ahead of market forecasts for 7.6
percent and at least countered fears that monetary tightening
could have caused a sharper pullback.
"The economy may be a little more robust than people thought
coming into 2014," said Tim Condon, an economist at ING Group in
Singapore.
"I had thought the monetary tightening in 2013 would pose a
downside risk. The numbers reduce that downside risk."
The other data out were much in line with forecasts, with
retail sales growing 13.6 percent in December from a year
earlier, while industrial output rose 9.7 percent.
That resilience was considered a positive for Australia
given China is its single biggest export market, and helped the
Australian dollar clamber off a three-year trough of $0.8756 to
reach $0.8782.
Yet the Australian currency remains out of favour having
shed 2.4 percent last week due to disappointing domestic data
and demand for U.S. dollars and yen.
In contrast, the U.S. dollar gained 0.9 percent last week
against a basket of major currencies on
expectations the Federal Reserve will stick with plans to scale
back its bond buying at a policy meeting later this month.
The yen had been in demand on Monday as general mood of risk
aversion led speculators to cut back on short positions, which
has been a very popular trade for months now.
The euro was particularly affected, dropping to a six-week
low at one stage before steadying at 140.92 yen. The
dollar eased to 104.11 yen from an early 104.32.
The Bank of Japan holds its policy meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday and is expected to maintain its massive asset buying
programme.
DEUTSCHE HIT BY FINES
Deutsche Bank started the week on a sour note by
reporting a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15 billion euros for the
fourth quarter of 2013 due to heavy costs for litigation,
restructuring and balance sheet reduction.
The bank was originally scheduled to report its results on
Jan. 29, but the Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that a
profit warning was possible.
The unexpected loss is likely to compound the problems that
have dogged the bank over the past year, especially a
lengthening list of lawsuits and regulatory matters, and
redouble pressure on co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen
Fitschen to prove their turnaround plan is on track.
Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares closed down 3 percent at
$52.27 on Friday.
The EU's quarterly earnings season goes up a gear this week.
STOXX Europe 600 companies are seen missing consensus
by 0.4 percent on revenues and by 0.9 percent on earnings,
according to StarMine SmartEstimates, which focuses on the
predictions by the most accurate analysts.
In commodity markets, spot gold made an early push to
a five-week peak of $1,259.46 an ounce, thanks in part to talk
of strong physical demand from Asia. It was last at $1,256.60.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also
showed on Friday that hedge funds and money managers raised
their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options for a
third week amid a decline in stocks.
Brent crude oil for March delivery was off 16 cents
at $106.32 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 69 cents to
$93.68.