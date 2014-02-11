* Stocks rally on better risk sentiment, Nikkei aided by
lower yen
* Yellen upbeat on economy, emphasises continuity of policy
* US House passes debt limit, diminishes danger of default
* China trade data a hurdle, downside risk given base effect
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 12 Asian shares rallied for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday as risk appetites were whetted by
an optimistic economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen, which diminished the need for safe havens such as the
yen and bonds.
Regional markets face a potential pitfall later Wednesday
when China releases trade figures for January. Any weakness will
stoke concerns about a slowdown and the risks would seem to be
sizable given January last year was a very strong month for
export growth, making for a tough comparison.
For now, investors took a leaf from the strong performance
of Wall Street and lifted MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan 0.15 percent.
Australia's main index added 0.5 percent while
Nikkei futures hinted at opening gains of 200 points,
thanks in part to a broad retreat in the yen.
The Dow ended Tuesday up 1.22 percent, while the S&P
500 gained 1.11 percent to post its best four-day
performance in 13 months.
Stocks in Canada, Europe and emerging markets also rallied
as Yellen was careful to rock no boats in her first testimony to
Congress. {ID:nL2N0LG0S4]
"Continuity in policy is the main message from Fed Chair
Yellen's testimony," said John Peters, a senior economist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Equities did well in
reaction to the Fed sticking with its relatively upbeat outlook
on the economy."
"Crucially, the Fed hasn't downgraded its view on the U.S.
recovery in light of recent data releases or volatility in
markets," he added. "Further QE tapering is on the cards at
upcoming FOMC meetings and U.S. yields should continue to rise."
Yields on the 10-year Treasury note were up 5 basis points
at a two-week high of 2.72 percent.
Sentiment was further supported by news that the U.S. House
of Representatives had passed legislation increasing
Washington's borrowing authority, removing the danger of
default.
A stabilisation in emerging markets also helped after the
turmoil of January. The Turkish lira and the South
African rand have been grinding steadily higher for the
past two weeks.
The calmer mood was reflected in the VIX index of
volatility, which dived 4.9 percent to 14.51, a world
away from the recent peak at 21.48.
The same sea change hit the safe haven yen while boosting
currencies leveraged to global growth, such as the Australian
dollar. The latter was the strongest performer of all the major
currencies, climbing 1.4 percent on the yen to 92.64.
The U.S. dollar added around a third of a yen to 102.58
, while the euro edged back to $1.3637.
The single currency will be sensitive to a speech by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later on Wednesday,
while the Bank of England releases a report on inflation which
should include an overhaul of forward guidance. {ID:nL3N0LG2GO]
In commodity markets, gold extended its recent rally to
reach $1,290.50 an ounce, just off a three-month peak.
Brent crude rose 8 cents to $108.71 a barrel, while
U.S. crude gained 42 cents to $100.36.