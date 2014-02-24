* Wall St hits record peaks on merger flows, lifts risk
sentiment
* Mood swing could help offset concerns about China markets
* Gold and oil on the rise, major currencies range bound
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 25 Asian share markets looked set
for a bounce on Tuesday as Wall Street sped to historic highs
amid more mergers buzz, while gold and oil prices extended their
recent rallies.
The upbeat mood among investors in the United States and
Europe might help calm nerves about China after talk of credit
tightening knocked property shares there on Monday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.1 percent while Australian stocks firmed
0.3 percent to reach their highest since mid-2008.
Nikkei futures were up 1 percent, improving the
chances that the cash index will finally break back
above the 15,000 barrier.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 hit an intra-day
record as the Nasdaq punched to peaks last seen almost 14 years
ago, when the technology bubble imploded.
The Dow closed up 0.64 percent, while the S&P 500
gained 0.62 percent and the Nasdaq 0.69 percent.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional
shares added 0.64 percent.
A surprise improvement in German business morale added to
optimism over the euro zone's recovery and helped lift European
shares. An one-notch increase in Spain's sovereign debt rating
by Moody's Investors Service Inc also helped stocks in Europe.
The latest U.S. economic data disappointed, but once again
the weakness was put down to bad weather. Instead U.S.
investors focused on a string of merger and acquisition activity
that is pumping cash into the market and signalling growing
confidence among business leaders.
Radio frequency chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc
agreed to buy peer TriQuint Semiconductor Inc for about
$1.6 billion, and Men's Wearhouse Inc raised its offer
for Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc by more than 10 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as money flowed to equities, but
volumes were low. Yields on the benchmark 10-year note
were at 2.74 percent, having edged up 2 basis points
overnight.
The swing in risk sentiment boosted currencies leveraged to
global growth with the Australian dollar gaining over half a
U.S. cent to $0.9032.
The other majors were range-bound, as they have been for
much of the past week. The dollar was heading nowhere at 102.49
yen, while the euro has settled in at $1.3732.
Gold rose to a four-month high at $1,336.05 an ounce,
adding to last week's gains and approaching October's peak at
$1,361.60 which will be a major chart barrier.
Brent crude was up 86 cents at $110.71 a barrel
after production outages in Libya and South Sudan curbed exports
and tightened global supply.
U.S. oil dipped 17 cents in early trade to $102.65 a
barrel, but that followed larger gains overnight on expectations
that supplies would continue to drain from the benchmark
delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract.