* European shares seen opening higher; Russian shares
rebound
* Fear of unrest in Ukraine had kept investors on guard over
risk assets
* Oil, gold skid on news of Russian troop withdrawal
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 4 Asian shares turned higher and
the safe-haven yen drooped on Tuesday, after Russia's president
ordered troops in military exercises in central and western
Russia to return to base, raising hopes that a peaceful solution
might be reached.
There was no word, however, on movement of Russian forces
that have effectively occupied much of Crimea.
European markets were likely to open higher, with financial
spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100 to open 17
to 24 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, after dropping
more than 100 points in the previous session. Germany's DAX
was seen opening 6 to 24 points higher and France's CAC
40 14 to 18 points up.
"The lack of coherent response from the West may actually be
providing some reassurance to traders that things won't escalate
too far, with the reasoning being that the only thing the West
will be firing towards Russia are harsh words," said Jonathan
Sudaria, a dealer at London Capital Group, in a note to clients.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops that took
part in military exercises this week to return to base, Russian
news agencies quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying on Tuesday.
The exercises took place across western Russia, an area which
borders Ukraine.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added about 0.1 percent in afternoon trade.
The Nikkei ended up 0.5 percent, erasing earlier
losses, on cautious bargain-hunting by investors hopeful that
conflict will be avoided.
"Investors seem to think that Russia will take Crimea and
the West will impose sanctions on Moscow, but there will likely
be no military clash," said Kyoya Okazawa, the head of global
equity and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas in Tokyo, who
spoke before the news of the troop movement.
Russian financial markets rose early on Tuesday after
plunging in the previous session on fears of a military
confrontation. The rouble-denominated MICEX stock index
added 2.7 percent.
Many investors had flocked to safe assets for fear of
further escalation in tensions.
President Barack Obama said on Monday that Russia violated
international law with its military intervention in Ukraine and
warned that the U.S. government would look at a series of
economic and diplomatic sanctions to isolate Moscow.
The European Union also threatened unspecified "targeted
measures" unless Russia returns its forces to their bases and
opens talks with Ukraine's new government.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index lost 0.7 percent,
to 1,845.73 as concerns over Ukraine overwhelmed generally
upbeat economic data on the U.S. economy.
Financial data firm Markit's gauge of U.S. factory activity
rose in February to its highest level since May 2010.
Separately, the Institute for Supply Management said its index
of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.2 in February, topping
expectations. Personal spending in January grew despite the
harsh winter weather.
The data helped to underpin the dollar, with the dollar
index rebounding from a two-month low hit on Friday to
stand at 80.033, down about 0.1 percent on the day, but still
well off Friday's low of 79.688.
The euro stood at $1.3752, up about 0.1 percent.
While it remained off Friday's peak of $1.38255, it hit its
session high of $1.3767 after news of the Russian troop
withdrawal.
Investors' risk-averse mood had helped the yen, whose gains
unravelled late in the session after the Russian developments.
The yen fetched 101.78 yen to the dollar, down 0.3
percent, and moved away from a one-month high of 101.20 hit on
Monday.
The Australian dollar erased initial gains after
the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady at a record low,
as widely expected. The Aussie was flat on the day at $0.8936,
not far from a one-month low of $0.8891 touched on Monday. It
briefly rose to a session high of $0.8970.
Gold, another traditional safe-haven asset, skidded 0.8
percent late in the Asian session to $1,339.10 per ounce,
after it touched a four-month high of $1,354.80 on Monday
against the backdrop of the risk-averse mood.
Gains in U.S. Treasuries sent the benchmark 10-year yield to
a one-month low of 2.592 percent as prices rose on
Monday, but the yield was last at 2.631 percent in Asia, up from
its U.S. close of 2.608 percent.
Retreating fears of possible armed conflict pushed down oil
prices. U.S. crude futures, which have been rising for
weeks due to cold winter in many parts of the United States,
were last at $104.22 per barrel, down about 0.7 percent on the
day.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
added 0.3 percent to $6,989.75 a tonne, after it skidded to a
three-month low of $6,944 a tonne in the previous session.