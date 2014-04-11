* Nikkei sinks through major chart support, much of Asia in
the red
* Nasdaq suffers biggest one-day fall since 2011
* Funds rotate out of momentum stocks to bonds, emerging
markets
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 11 Japanese shares sank to
six-month lows on Friday as an escalating selloff on Wall Street
spread to Asia and slugged markets that had been fairly
resilient up to now.
What was increasingly looking like a major portfolio shift
from momentum plays in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks
was having a knock-on effect across all regions and sectors,
pressuring even defensive shares.
Momentum investing involves buying stocks that are already
trending higher, often taking their price/earnings ratios into
the stratosphere. When the mometum turns it can do so viciously
as investors rush to the exits at the same time.
Japan, in particular, was vulnerable both to the dive in
tech stocks and to the strength of the yen, which crimps exports
and corporate profits. The Nikkei gapped lower right from
the off and never looked back, shedding 2.6 percent to 13,936.
A key chart bulwark in the 14,000 to 14,200 zone snapped
like a twig, opening the door for a potential retreat to support
at 13,750. Tech bellwether Softbank led the way with a
drop of 4.8 percent to its lowest in over two months.
Still, dealers suspected the authorities would be working
behind the scenes to get public pension funds to buy and stop
the rot.
The slide followed a brutal day on Wall Street, where the
Nasdaq suffered its worst single-day drop since late 2011. The
tech-heavy index sank 3.1 percent, while the Nasdaq
biotechnology index plunged 5.6 percent.
The selling rippled through the broader market pulling the
Dow down 1.62 percent and the S&P 500 2 percent.
Investors were in part taking profits as the U.S. corporate
profit season started amid expectations that results would be
not be stellar enough to support the high valuations of some
stocks.
Markets across Asia were spooked by the scale of the losses,
with Korea down 0.9 percent in morning trade and
Australia 0.7 percent. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.7
percent.
Even the MSCI emerging markets index eased back a
little, a day after reaching its highest for the year so far.
The emerging sector has been on a tear in the last couple of
weeks as funds cut back exposure to developed markets.
BONDS BENEFIT
With stocks out of favour, government bonds were set to
benefit and yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
fell to their lowest since Feb. 27 at 2.62 percent.
They were last at 2.647 percent in Asia.
Even Greece managed a triumphant return to the bond market
just two years after its default placed it at the centre of the
euro zone debt crisis.
Greece drew solid demand at its five-year bond sale, which
aimed to raise three billion euros and offered a yield of 4.95
percent, beating Athens' 5 percent target. It had been expected
to draw in U.S. investors including hedge funds.
The afterglow from the Greek deal combined with the latest
drop in U.S. yields helped the euro higher on the dollar. On
Friday, the single currency was up at $1.3892 having
rallied two full cents over the past four sessions.
The dollar also lost ground to the yen, falling to 101.45
from a high of 102.14 on Thursday. The dollar is now
nearing major chart support around 101.20 that has held for much
of the past three months and a breach would be bearish.
The dollar index also hit a three-week low of 79.330,
well below a seven-week high of 80.599 set only last week. It
last stood at 79.401.
The fall in the dollar helped gold hit a 2-1/2-week high at
$1,324.40 an ounce, though it had eased back to $1,317.14
on Friday.
Oil prices remained soft in the wake of disappointing trade
data from China out on Thursday. Brent crude eased 17
cents to $107.29 a barrel, while U.S. crude was quoted down 18
cents at $103.22 a barrel.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)