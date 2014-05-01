* China PMI a tick under forecasts at 50.4, offers little
clarity
* Nikkei bounces as Wall St proves resilient to poor US GDP
* Fed keeps upbeat outlook, investors give it benefit of
doubt
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, May 1 Asian markets suffered only a
brief wobble on Thursday as data on China's vast manufacturing
sector just missed forecasts, with upbeat earnings news helping
Japanese stocks stage their biggest rally in two weeks.
Holidays across most of Asia muted the reaction when
Beijing's official measure of manufacturing activity came in at
50.4 in April, up a tick from March but under forecasts of 50.5.
The middling outcome was not enough to lessen concerns about
the economy, but neither did it point to a deepening slowdown.
There was also better news from South Korea as its exports
grew at the fastest annual pace in over a year, suggesting the
recovery in global demand was gathering energy after a soft
start to the year.
The conflicted mood was clear in the Australian dollar,
often a bellwether for market thinking on China given the
country is a major exporter of resources to the Asian giant.
After an initial dip to $0.9279, the currency quickly
rebounded to $0.9290 to be a shade firmer on the day.
Japan's Nikkei likewise recovered to close 1.3
percent higher thanks in part to some impressive profit reports.
Nomura Holdings jumped 6.3 percent in heavy trade
after posting upbeat earnings and announcing a share buyback
plan. Rival Daiwa Securities Group gained 3.1 percent
following its own earnings.
Brokerage shares gained 4.7 percent, by far the
top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry
subindexes.
With so many markets shut, MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hardly moved.
Sentiment had been supported somewhat by Wall Street where
the Dow notched up its first record high of the year. The Dow
ended up 0.27 percent, while the S&P 500 gained
0.3 percent and the Nasdaq 0.27 percent.
That was a resilient performance given that data had shown
the U.S. economy grew just 0.1 percent annualised in the first
quarter, far below already gloomy forecasts of 1.2 percent.
Net exports, inventories and investment all dragged on
growth, with household spending the only bright spot.
FED STAYS HOPEFUL
Still, investors have been willing to give the economy the
benefit of the doubt in expectations of a rebound this quarter,
and other data did offer some supporting evidence.
A closely watched indicator of manufacturing activity in the
Chicago area jumped to 63.0 in April, to be well above
forecasts, while the ADP report on private sector employment
showed a rise of 220,000.
That fuelled hopes the April payrolls report on Friday would
at least meet forecasts of a 210,000 increase in jobs.
The Federal Reserve was certainly ready to look on the
bright side, ending its policy meeting with a relatively upbeat
statement as it pared back bond buying by another $10 billion.
Recent information "indicates that growth in economic
activity has picked up ... after having slowed sharply during
the winter in part because of adverse weather conditions," the
central bank said after a two-day meeting.
Yet investors in bonds and currencies were less impressed,
taking yields and the dollar lower. Yields on 10-year Treasuries
fell 4 basis points to 2.65 percent, while those on
two-year notes dropped 3 basis points to 0.41 percent
in a sharp move for that tenor.
Interest rate futures also rallied <0#FF:> as the market
pushed back the likely timing of a first hike by the Fed.
That in turn weighed on the U.S. dollar, which dropped to
three-week lows against a basket of major currencies.
Pressure on the greenback helped the euro bounce to $1.3874
from a three-week trough of $1.3770. Against the yen, the
dollar was at 102.24, having lost 0.4 percent overnight.
In commodity markets, oil stayed under pressure after stocks
of the fuel in the United States hit a record high.
Brent crude for June delivery was flat at $108.07 on
Thursday having shed over a dollar overnight, while June U.S.
crude eased a further 2 cents to $99.72.
Spot gold also fared poorly to stand at $1,289.24 an
ounce, after easing 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Chris Gallagher)