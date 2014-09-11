* Futures indicate gains ahead on European trading
* Dollar pushes to fresh 6-year highs against yen
* China inflation data shows cooling, scope for further
easing
* Nikkei adds 0.8 pct, closes at 8-month high after yen's
drop
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 11 Asian share market sentiment was
cautious on Thursday after U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to
fight Islamic State militants, while the dollar pushed to fresh
six-year highs against the yen.
Chinese inflation data pointing to an economy losing
momentum stirred concerns but also some optimism among investors
hoping for further stimulus to prop up the world's
second-largest economy.
European stocks were set to inch higher, as a poll showing a
majority of Scots intend to vote against independence in next
week's referendum helped ease recent worries over the future of
the United Kingdom.
"Despite all the uncertainty swirling around the markets at
the moment, the bears aren't quite convinced that the time is
right for a raid and the bulls are still clinging on for
potential further upside," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital
Spreads, said in a morning note.
At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE
100, Germany's DAX and for France's CAC
were all up 0.2 percent.
Obama told Americans in a speech late on Wednesday that he
had authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and
more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against
the Islamic State militant group.
He said he would hunt down Islamic State militants "wherever
they are."
While overnight gains on Wall Street underpinned shares, the
risk-averse mood helped push MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down about 0.1
percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai
Composite Index, however, both edged up after the China
inflation data raised the possibility of more stimulus.
China's consumer prices cooled more than expected in August,
up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations
for 2.2 percent and down from 2.3 percent in July. The data
provides more evidence of economic slowdown but economists are
divided over whether Beijing will use the extra room to announce
fresh stimulus measures.
"The comfortable inflation figure will provide sufficient
room for the central bank to loosen its monetary policy. The
possibility of an interest rate cut cannot be ruled out in
coming months," said Li Huiyong, economist at Shenyin & Wanguo
Securities in Shanghai.
Japan's Nikkei stock average added 0.8 percent to
close at an eight-month high, taking solace from the weaker yen
and upbeat data released before the market opened.
Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers turned positive in
July-September and business conditions are expected to improve
further in the following quarter, a government survey showed on
Thursday.
The greenback rose to a six-year high of 107.04 yen,
and was last up about 0.1 percent on the day at 106.95 yen.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.2900, but
remained well above its 14-month low of $1.2859 hit on Tuesday.
Rising U.S. yields gave the dollar a lift. The yield on the
benchmark U.S. 10-year note stood at 2.527 percent,
not far from its U.S. close of 2.536 percent on Wednesday, when
it rose to its highest in more than a month.
By contrast, the Bank of Japan drove a short-term interest
rate below zero this week, a sign it will continue its
aggressive asset purchases.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday said he told Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe that the central bank will not hesitate to
ease policy further if its 2 percent inflation goal becomes
difficult to achieve, though he also told Abe that a positive
economic cycle in Japan is firmly in place.
Traders sold Treasuries to prepare for a more hawkish stance
on monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next
policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.
Analysts said the Fed could hint at an earlier-than-expected
interest rate hike on steady U.S. jobs growth. A study from the
San Francisco Fed released on Monday suggested that investors
underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates.
Strong Australian jobs data prompted markets to virtually
price out the chance of any more interest rate cuts ahead, and
helped the Aussie dollar recover from five-month lows. The
Aussie rose 0.2 percent on the day to $0.9169, off
Wednesday's low of $0.9113, after the country's employment
surged by the most on record.
Spot gold prices edged down about 0.1 percent
to$1,247.60 an ounce, pressured by expectations of higher rates
from the Fed.
U.S. crude inched 0.2 percent lower to $91.52 per
barrel, weighed down by rising supply, as OPEC lowered projected
demand for its crude and data showed a jump in U.S. refined
product stocks.
(Additional reporting by China economics team; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)