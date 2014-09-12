* Risk of hawkish Fed lifts dollar, Treasury yields
* Commodities, carry-linked currencies among the losers
* Tokyo shares highest since 2008, other markets cautious
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 12 The U.S. dollar was riding high
in Asia on Friday as unending speculation about the prospects
for rising U.S. interest rates undermined commodity prices and
spurred investors to unwind leveraged trades in higher-yielding
currencies.
Talk the Federal Reserve might take a hawkish turn at its
policy meeting next week, possibly by dropping its commitment to
keepiong rates low, has seen U.S. Treasury yields steadily creep
higher and injected new life into the dollar.
This sudden outbreak of volatility has prompted some to pare
back on carry trades, where they borrow at low rates in euros
and yen to buy higher-yielding assets such as commodity-linked
or emerging market currencies.
Victims included the Canadian dollar, which plumbed a
five-month low of C$1.1030, while Australia's dollar
hit a six-month low of $0.9060.
The rise of the U.S. currency shoved oil prices to their
lowest in two years, while gold sank to an eight-month trough
and copper fell to a three-month low.
In contrast, the dollar's gains on the yen were considered
positive for Japanese exports, corporate earnings and equities.
The broad Topix index added 0.3 percent, making its
highest level since July 2008.
Stocks elsewhere in the region fared less well as investors
fretted that even the hint of a shift in Fed policy might spark
a withdrawal of funds from emerging markets. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was
down 0.3 percent at one-month lows.
Wall Street was also on guard with the Dow ending
Thursday down 0.12 percent, while the S&P 500 edged up
0.09 percent and the Nasdaq 0.12 percent. Europe's broad
FTSEurofirst 300 index had eased 0.13 percent.
While there was little in the way of major data due in Asia,
figures on U.S. retail sales due later Friday could fuel
speculation over U.S. rates. Economists expect a solid rebound
of 0.6 percent in August, up from a disappointingly flat reading
in July and fuelled by a boom in auto sales.
A strong result would only add to speculation the Fed might
refine, or even drop, its commitment to keeping rates low for a
"considerable time" after its asset purchase program ends.
YIELDS ON THE RISE
The jitters have been reflected most in short-term yields,
with those on two-year Treasuries on track for their
highest weekly close since April, 2011.
Yet investors assume any tightening campaign will be much
less aggressive than in the past given the restrained outlook
for inflation and a still heavily-indebted consumer.
Which is why yields on 10-year Treasuries are
currently at 2.55 percent, well below the 3.30 percent seen in
April, 2011.
Indeed, many analysts suspect the majority of voters at the
Fed are wary of threatening the recovery with a too-hasty change
to policy.
"The market will be on the defensive going into next
Wednesday's Fed meeting due to the growing contingent who are
convinced a hawkish language change is imminent," said William
O'Donnell, head of Treasury strategy at RBS.
"But bearish expectations may surpass what the Fed will
deliver," he added. "We think September is a bit premature for a
language change and that the Fed is just looking to have the
conversation."
Still, a rise in U.S. rates seems certain to come sometime
next year while the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan
remain committed to massive stimulus programmes.
The diverging outlook for policy is considered generally
bullish for the U.S. dollar in the long run and kept it elevated
against a basket of major currencies at 84.350.
It also reached a six-year high on the yen at 107.35,
while the euro fetched $1.2918 having touched a 14-month
trough of $1.2859 earlier in the week.
The pound gained a reprieve from recent selling when a
YouGov poll showed supporters of keeping Scotland in the United
Kingdom have clawed back a narrow lead over separatists, just
one week before Scots vote in a referendum on independence.
On Friday, the pound was at $1.6235 and up on the
week's trough of $1.6052.
The rise of the U.S. dollar sent gold to fresh lows at
$1,231.95 an ounce.
Brent crude resumed its decline with a fall of 28
cents to $97.80 a barrel, having touched its lowest since July
2012 overnight. U.S. crude shed early gains to be down 2
cents at $92.81 a barrel.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Simon Cameron-Moore)