* Dollar holds near 4-year highs vs basket of currencies
* Divergent U.S., German rates fuels dollar rise
* European shares recover, shrugging off Asia weakness
* Graphic on USD vs Treasury yield link.reuters.com/gak92w
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 26 The dollar held just below a
four-year high against a basket of currencies on Friday, fuelled
by the biggest yield advantage over the euro in nearly 15 years
as the Federal Reserve contemplates hiking interest rates.
European equities shrugged off a sharp sell-off in Asian and
U.S. markets overnight, clawing off one-month lows and led by
euro zone banks, seen as the big winners of the European Central
Bank's measures to prop up inflation and kick-start growth.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly firmer start
on Wall Street after Thursday's sharp selloff triggered by Apple
Inc and the rallying dollar.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of major currencies, edged up to 85.278, not far from a
four-year high of 85.485 hit on Thursday.
The dollar is on track for its 11th successive weekly rise,
something it has not achieved in four decades.
"It's Friday and so we may see some consolidation, but in
general the dollar has broken through a number of long-term
levels, so there's scope for us to go further before we meet
much resistance," said Neil Mellor, a strategist with Bank of
New York Mellon in London.
"Against the euro we have a forecast in the low $1.20s for a
year's time, but the way things are going we could get there
fairly quickly."
The dollar has been driven higher by the divergent monetary
policy outlooks between a rate-hike-contemplating Fed and an ECB
and Bank of Japan that are mulling further stimulus.
The yield difference between 10-year U.S. Treasuries
and German Bunds reached its widest in
nearly 15 years on Thursday, keeping pressure on the euro.
High bond yields tend to attract more fund inflows as bond
investments account for a big chunk of international capital
flows.
The euro was steady on the day at $1.2746, after
falling as low as $1.26955 on trading platform EBS on Thursday,
its lowest since November 2012.
ECB HOPES
European stocks were initially caught in Wall Street and
Asia's downdraft but quickly recovered as banking stocks
extended gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.3 percent at 1,376.61 points, retreating from its lowest
level in almost a month hit the previous day.
Investors increasingly expect the region's banking stocks to
rally in the next few months as the ECB steps up its efforts to
support the currency bloc's anaemic growth.
Societe General equity analysts recommend buying European
banks, as the central bank's asset quality review next month is
set to bring more visibility on the sector.
"It's a theme that many clients want to play, but not
necessarily directly with long positions on the cash market.
There's been a big rise in the open interest in calls on banking
stocks in the past few months," said Vincent Cassot, head of
equity derivatives strategy at Societe Generale.
Brent crude nudged up to $97 a barrel but was still headed
for its biggest monthly drop since April 2013 as rising supplies
outweighed fears that U.S.-led strikes against Islamist
militants in Syria and Iraq will disrupt oil production.
Slowing economic activity in Europe and Asia has dampened
demand for oil, while supply is rising.
Spot gold added about 0.3 percent to $1,226.40 an
ounce, after rebounding off Thursday's session low of $1,206.85
an ounce, which was its weakest level since Jan. 2. It looked
set to snap a three-week losing streak, though dollar strength
kept it in danger of breaking below $1,200 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and Blaise Robinson in
Paris; Editing by Catherine Evans)