* Hong Kong shares hit by worst street protest since
handover
* Ex-Japan Asian shares hit 20-week low
* U.S. Q2 GDP underscores strength of U.S. recovery
* Euro hits 22-month low, yen at 6-year low
* Kiwi falls after RBNZ confirms intervention
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 29 Asian stocks stumbled to a
four-month low on Monday as political unrest in Hong Kong
rattled investors, while the U.S. dollar basked in the afterglow
of data showing the world's biggest economy on a strong footing.
Hong Kong shares dropped 2.3 percent to three-month
lows in the worst unrest since China took back control of the
former British colony two decades ago.
In Europe, shares prices are expected to rise in sympathy
with the rebound in U.S. stocks on Friday following upbeat
revised second quarter U.S. growth figures.
Asia, however, failed to ride on Wall Street's performance,
with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan dropping 1.3 percent, hitting its lowest
level since mid-May.
Even the usually calm Hong Kong-dollar, which is pegged to a
narrow band against the U.S. dollar, slipped 0.1 percent to
7.761 against the greenback, its lowest level since
March, as the street clashes affected some banks' operations.
"We consider the peg (to the U.S. dollar) virtually
unbreakable but (today's fall in the spot price) is a warning
that financial markets and the economy are vulnerable to
political uncertainty," said Tim Condon, Asia economist at ING.
Offshore yuan traded at 6.1545 to the dollar,
slightly weaker than Friday but off the six-week low of 6.1787
hit earlier this month.
Markets in mainland China fared better, with Shanghai shares
little changed near 1 1/2-year highs.
Japan's Nikkei average also rose 0.5 percent, with
the yen's weakness flattering the export sector.
The dollar index rose as high as 85.779, its highest
since July 2010, in early trade after having posted an 11th
straight week of gains last week, extending the longest winning
streak since its 1971 uncoupling from gold.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday raised its estimate
of gross domestic product growth to an annualised 4.6 percent,
the fastest pace in 2-1/2 years, and accelerating from the 4.2
percent reported last month.
The data reinforced the perception that the United States is
the brightest spot in the global economy, with the Federal
Reserve on course to raise interest rates while other major
central banks need to enact more stimulus to support growth.
"Given that the Federal Reserve is on track to normalise its
policy, you can't bid up stocks and bonds too much. In a way,
investors had nothing to do but to buy the dollar," said Tohru
Yamamoto, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.
The euro dropped to a 22-month low of $1.2664 and
last stood at $1.2667, 0.2 percent below late U.S. levels on
Friday.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to six-year high of 109.74
yen. The Australian dollar dropped to as low as $0.8684
, its lowest level in almost eight months and coming
within sight of its January low of $0.8660.
The New Zealand dollar also dropped to a one-year low of
$0.7708 after Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed
that the central bank had sold the currency on the open market
last month to accelerate its fall from historic highs.
U.S. debt yields were little changed, with the 10-year yield
at 2.529 percent.
The market is gripped by jitters that Pimco may sell more
bonds if investors pull out funds from its flagship bond fund,
the world's biggest bond fund, after its chief investment
officer Bill Gross left the company.
"Now that one of the biggest bond bulls in the market has
stepped down from the helm, the market may be questioning what
strategic direction PIMCO will take, particularly in regard to
the new neutral credo," analysts at Societe Generale said in
report.
Elsewhere, copper futures price fell to three-month
lows of $6,666.0 per tonne, extending their losses on worries
over an expected supply surge and weak demand from top consumer
China.
(Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)