* Most Asian markets softer amid uncertainty over Hong Kong
* HSBC manufacturing survey disappoints, but exports improve
* Japanese shares not helped by very mixed bag of data
* Dollar holds hefty gains for the month, pressures
commodities
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Asian markets were in hesitant
mood on Tuesday as investors wondered what China's response
would be to civil unrest in Hong Kong, while the U.S. dollar was
on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year.
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong
Kong streets on Tuesday, in one of the biggest political
challenges to Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25
years ago.
The unrest was an added complication for investors amid
long-standing concerns about the health of China's economy.
An HSBC survey of manufacturing (PMI) for September
disappointed slightly by showing a final reading of 50.2, steady
on August but down from its preliminary 50.5.
One bright spot was a measure of new export orders which
climbed to a 4-1/2-year-high of 54.5.
The official version of the PMI is due on Wednesday and
analysts look for a steady outcome around 51.0.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed another 0.9 percent
to its lowest in three months. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5
percent having already fallen sharply on Monday.
Chinese shares have been less troubled, perhaps because news
and images of the protests are hard to come by on the mainland.
The Shanghai index was flat near a 19-month peak
while the CSI300 held steady.
In Japan, the latest data were so mixed that they offered
little clarity about the actual state of the economy.
The figures suggested unemployment declined in August and
retail sales rebounded, but also that household spending and
industrial output had both fallen sharply.
The broad Topix index retreated 1.3 percent and away
from six-year highs, while the Nikkei fell 1.1 percent.
Worryingly South Korea also reported a steep 3.8 percent
drop in industrial output in August, far worse than forecast and
the biggest fall since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Stocks in Seoul eased 0.6 percent.
Asian markets got no help from Wall Street, where the Dow
closed down 0.25 percent on Monday, while the S&P 500
fell 0.25 percent and the Nasdaq 0.14 percent.
Shares of companies exposed to Hong Kong fell, with HSBC
down 2.3 percent and luxury goods group Richemont
off 1.7 percent.
MSCI's emerging markets index had also been
dragged down by big losses in Brazil.
The Brazilian real fell to a near six-year low and the
benchmark Bovespa index notched its biggest one-day drop
in more than three years after a poll showed President Dilma
Rousseff gaining on challenger Marina Silva ahead of Sunday's
election. The Bovespa fell 4.5 percent.
DOLLAR ON A ROLL
The U.S. dollar hovered at a four-year peak against a basket
of major currencies and its gains of 3.5 percent so far
this month were the largest since February 2013.
The dollar scaled a fresh six-year high of 109.75 yen
overnight and last traded at 109.37. The euro came within a
whisker of its November 2012 trough of $1.2661 before
edging back to $1.2684.
One of the worst-performing major currencies this month was
the New Zealand dollar, which is down nearly 7 percent.
Data on Monday confirming the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
had intervened to weaken the currency sent it as low as $0.7708
, before a marginal bounce to $0.7766.
The stronger U.S. dollar has been a heavy weight on many
commodities since it makes them more expensive for buyers using
other currencies.
Spot gold was down at $1,216.70 an ounce, not far
from last week's trough at $1,206.85.
U.S. crude oil eased back 23 cents to $94.34 a
barrel, after managing a modest rally on Monday. Brent
was off 15 cents at $97.05 and uncomfortably close to its recent
two-year low.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)