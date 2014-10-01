* Spreadbetters see downbeat opening for European bourses
* Investors wary as Hong Kong pro-democracy unrest continues
* Dollar index close to 4-year highs after best quarter in 6
years
* Asian shares dip; Nikkei ends lower despite intraday rise
* China data helps oil prices cautiously rise off overnight
lows
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 1 Asian shares slumped on Wednesday
as continued civil unrest in Hong Kong and a downbeat day on
Wall Street sapped confidence, while the dollar index was close
to a four-year high after marking its best quarterly gain in six
years.
European stocks were expected to follow suit, ahead of
manufacturing data for Germany, France, Italy and Spain.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 and
Germany's DAX to down 0.3 percent each, and France's
CAC 40 to open 0.4 percent lower.
Trading in Asia was subdued with China closed for National
Day and investors warily monitoring Hong Kong's pro-democracy
unrest, as thousands of protesters stepped up pressure on the
city's pro-Beijing government.
A Chinese manufacturing survey offered investors some
relief, and helped put a floor under prices. The official
Purchasing Managers' Index was unchanged at 51.1 in September,
slightly above market expectations, though the world's second
largest economy was not out of the woods yet.
"The economy still faces a degree of downward pressure,"
Chen Zhongtao, an official at the China Federation of Logistics
and Purchasing, which helps to compile the PMI data, said in a
statement.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent, though above session lows.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended down 0.6 percent,
despite trading positive for a few hours after the dollar broke
above the 110-yen level for the first time since August 2008.
"The Japanese market has been able to escape a blow from a
sell-off in emerging market currencies thanks to the weak yen,
but you can't stay overly optimistic because it can be a
threat," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan survey of
business sentiment released before the market opened showed big
manufacturers' confidence improved slightly in the latest
quarter, but service-sector sentiment worsened, adding to
evidence that a sales tax hike continues to weigh on the
economy.
The dollar added about 0.2 percent against the yen to 109.84
, after rising to a six-year high of 110.09 yen earlier.
That helped lift the dollar index, by about 0.1
percent to 85.999, back toward a four-year high of 86.218
touched overnight.
The euro skidded as low as $1.2571 on Tuesday after
data showed cooling euro zone inflation, the culmination of a
dismal month in which the currency slipped 3.82 percent - its
biggest decline in over two years. It was last down about 0.1
percent on the day at $1.2620.
Data on Tuesday showed annual inflation cooled to 0.3
percent last month, well below the European Central Bank's
target of just under 2 percent, increasing speculation the bank
will take more easing steps.
The Chinese PMI helped oil crawl off its overnight lows, but
crude prices remained pressured by the dollar's momentum. A
stronger dollar raises the price of dollar-based commodities for
holders of other currencies.
Brent crude added about 0.3 percent on the day to
$94.95 a barrel, after marking a 16 percent loss for the
quarter, the biggest in two years. U.S. crude added about
0.3 percent to $91.48 a barrel after shedding 12 percent for the
quarter, also its biggest quarterly loss in two years, and
posting its biggest daily decline since 2012.
The stronger dollar also took a toll on gold, which marked
its first quarterly loss this year. Spot gold slipped
about 0.2 percent to $1,205.56 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Koh Gui
Qing in Beijing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)