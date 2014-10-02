* Disappointing global PMIs dent risk appetite
* Spreadbetters see lower open for Europe
* Tokyo stocks hit hard, safe-haven yen, gold benefit
* ECB's Draghi in focus as c.bank officials meet
TOKYO, Oct 2 Japanese stocks were knocked hard
on Thursday as weak global manufacturing activity and an Ebola
health scare in the United States spooked world markets, sending
investors scurrying to the safety of U.S. bonds, the yen and
gold.
The gloom is seen keeping Europe on the defensive, with
spreadbetters forecasting Britain's FTSE and Germany's
DAX each to drop as much as 0.2 percent, and France's
CAX to start 0.1 percent lower.
Investors warmed to the yen after a slew of surveys showed
German factory activity shrank for the first time in 15 months,
China's manufacturing sector barely grew, while the United
States slowed more than expected.
Japanese equities led the selloff in Asia, with the backdrop
of concerns over global growth and a sputtering domestic economy
pushing Tokyo's Nikkei down a sharp 2.1 percent to
three-week lows.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.1 percent, with the downturn
potentially limited by market closures in both China and Hong
Kong for public holidays.
"Recent days has seen a barrage of nerve inducing events
converge to cast a shadow over the investment outlook," Niall
King, sales trader at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a report
to clients.
"Confirmation of a case of Ebola in the US has joined a
growing list of bad news stories with geo-political tensions in
Ukraine and Hong Kong, and growth concerns around China and
Europe sapping risk appetite," he said.
The continued civil unrest in Hong Kong has dented investor
confidence, although the city's streets were calm early on
Thursday.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on
the Ebola news and the unexpected slowdown in U.S. manufacturing
growth. The renewed evidence of an uneven recovery in the global
economy heightened investor caution ahead of the all-important
U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The risk-averse mood benefited the yen and sent U.S.
Treasury yields down. The dollar slipped back below 110 yen - a
threshold breached for the first time since 2008 this week - and
was down 0.2 percent at 108.71 yen.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2658, crawling
further away from a two-year low of $1.2571 hit earlier in the
week.
Traders were also focused on the European Central Bank
meeting later in the session with the divergence of U.S.
monetary policy with those of Europe and Japan now an
established market theme.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing ways to normalise
monetary policy, while the ECB and Bank of Japan are seen stuck
with their very easy policies for the foreseeable future.
"The market interest is not in the rates decision, where the
ECB insists the refinancing rate will not fall further from 0.05
percent, but in President Draghi's press conference," Sean
Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney, wrote
in a note to clients.
The markets will focus on the expected size of the ECB's
plan to buy asset-backed securities and euro-denominated covered
bonds after Draghi promised to provide "detailed modalities" of
the plans at the previous meeting in September, Callow said.
In commodities, Brent crude oil fell toward $94 a barrel,
continuing a three-month losing stretch as weak economic signals
from China and Europe and ample global supply continued to
weigh.
Brent crude dipped 10 cents to $94.06 a barrel.
Gold added to small gains, buoyed by risk-averse sentiment
as weak global manufacturing data in the United States unnerved
equity markets.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,219.27 an ounce.
