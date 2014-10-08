* Asian equities follow Wall Street, Europe lower
* Yen holds gains as sliding Treasury yields drag on dollar
* Oil hits new lows, investors wager on slowing world
inflation
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 8 Asian share markets were mostly in
the red on Wednesday as worries about waning global growth
lifted safe-haven bonds, while shoving oil prices to their
lowest in more than two years.
Extending a three-month-long decline, Brent oil sank
$1.18 to $90.93 a barrel while U.S. crude tumbled $1.07
to $87.78. The protracted slide should be a windfall for
consumer spending power, but is also a powerful force for
disinflation in much of the developed world.
That has been a boon for sovereign bonds as investors wager
the outlook for slowing inflation could put off the day when
U.S. interest rates might rise.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due
later in the session and markets will be acutely sensitive to
how the debate between hawks and doves on the committee was
playing out.
In Asia, Japan's Topix shed 1.1 percent while the
Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1 percent, while Australia's main index
lost 0.9 percent.
China's markets bucked the trend as they returned from a
week-long break, with Shanghai up 0.5 percent, though
Hong Kong shed 0.7 percent.
A private survey of China's services sector showed growth
eased a touch in September, but that only served to reinforce
expectations of further stimulus measures by Beijing.
Stimulus is also high on the agenda in Europe after German
industrial output suffered the biggest decline since the height
of the financial crisis, piling pressure on the European Central
Bank to be more urgent in its actions.
The IMF on Tuesday shaved its global growth forecast to 3.3
percent for this year, from 3.4 percent, warning of weakness in
the euro zone, Japan and big emerging markets such as Brazil.
"Weak numbers like the German production report fuel concern
that ECB stimulus will be inadequate given the gloomier news,"
said Westpac analyst James Shugg.
"With the IMF waving its knife at its global growth
forecasts, U.S. markets couldn't avoid the downdraft either."
The Dow fell 1.6 percent, while the S&P 500
lost 1.51 percent and the Nasdaq 1.56 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 also shed 1.5 percent.
WHAT INFLATION?
Inflation swaps for the euro zone, which essentially show
what investors think inflation will average over the next five
years, have been in precipitous decline, touching an historic
low of 1.89 percent this week.
This is one of ECB President Mario Draghi's favoured
measures of inflation and its decline was a major reason the
central bank launched a fresh stimulus package last month.
But the downdraft in inflation expectations is hardly
confined to Europe. The U.S. swaps rate has slipped to 2.62
percent, from 2.88 percent in August, even as the
run of U.S. economic data has been generally encouraging.
Likewise, longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields have fallen
noticeably as investors price in low inflation for longer.
Yields on 30-year bonds are now at their lowest
since May 2013 at 3.05 percent, while their premium over
two-year yields shrank to the smallest since late 2012.
Futures contracts predicting the course of the Fed funds
rate <0#FF:> have rallied hard in recent days as the market
pushed out the date for the first hike.
They now show less than 50 basis points of tightening for
2015 and all of it in the second half of the year.
The fall in U.S. yields initially dragged the dollar down
from its recent highs, though it quickly stabilised in Asia.
The dollar index edged up to 85.860 on Wednesday, and
back toward a four-year peak of 86.746 hit on Friday.
The dollar crept up to 108.40 yen, having been as low
as 107.75 at one stage. It touched a six-year high of 110.09
just a week ago.
The euro hovered at $1.2635, after its bounce petered
out around $1.2683.
(Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)