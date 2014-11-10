* U.S. jobs data triggers some profit-taking but solid
overall
* Long-awaited HK-Shanghai connect boosts Chinese shares
* Nikkei down as yen rebounds on profit-taking
* Oil rises on renewed geopolitical concerns
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 10 Asian shares gained on Monday
after U.S. jobs data pointed to solid economic growth, with Hong
Kong leading the gains after regulators set a date for
long-awaited trading link the between the Hong Kong and Shanghai
stock exchanges to open.
U.S. employers added 214,000 jobs in October, slightly below
economists' median forecast of 231,000, but logging the ninth
consecutive month of gains of more than 200,000, the longest
stretch since 1994.
Unemployment fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent, even
though that did not improve wage growth, with average hourly
earnings rising a slim 0.1 percent, falling short of a projected
0.2 percent gain.
"It was a familiar combination. Rising payrolls, a falling
jobless rate and stagnant wages. All this means is that the U.S.
economy is moderately recovering, and no major shift in the
Fed's policy outlook, which should reduces market volatility,"
Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa
Securities, said in a report.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.2 percent, led by 1.8 percent gains in
Hong Kong.
The long-awaited stock-connect between the Hong Kong and
Shanghai bourses will go live on Nov. 17, the Hong Kong and
mainland regulators said on Monday.
Chinese economic data published at the weekend and on Monday
was mixed but contained few surprises, doing little to change
expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus measures
to support the economy.
Annual consumer inflation remained near a five-year low of
1.6 percent in October, unchanged from September while the
producer price index fell a deeper-than-expected 2.2 percent in
October from a year earlier.
Trade data on Saturday showed exports were better than
expected, though the official Shanghai Securities News said on
Monday the reading showed signs of manipulation as well as
inflows of speculative hot money.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend, as the yen
rebounded on profit-taking in the dollar following the U.S.
payroll data.
The U.S. dollar stepped back from a four-year peak against a
basket of currencies, with the dollar index standing at
87.351, retreating from Friday's 88.190 - a high not seen since
June 2010.
As the dollar slipped, the euro fetched $1.2460, off
a two-year low of $1.2358 hit on Friday.
The yen traded at 114.11 to the dollar, gaining 0.4
percent on Monday, rising further from its seven-year low of
115.60 per dollar hit on Friday.
The dollar's fall lifted the battered gold price from 4
1/2-year lows. Gold traded at $1,172.50 per ounce, above
Friday's low of $1,131.85.
Still, the relative strength of the U.S. economic recovery
is likely to underpin the dollar, analysts said.
"We are not changing our bullish USD view, just that it
needs a steady stream of good data to remind everyone why they
are buying the currency and the coming week cannot help here, we
only speak of consolidation," David Keeble, head of global
markets strategy for Americas at Credit Agricole, said in a
note.
Oil prices rose on Monday on renewed geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East and Ukraine, with Brent crude gaining
0.6 percent, extending its recovery from four-year low hit last
Wednesday.
Fierce fighting between Iraqi military forces and Islamic
State insurgents, a third Libyan oil field closure in a week and
shelling in the pro-Russian stronghold of Donetsk in eastern
Ukraine all helped to lift oil prices.
In Europe, attention could turn to Spanish bonds after
millions of Catalans voted on Sunday in a symbolic referendum on
independence from Spain.
Spanish bond yields rose slightly on Friday on worries the
vote, while not legally binding, could spark tensions between
Madrid and one of Spain's wealthiest regions.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)