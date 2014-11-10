* U.S. jobs data triggers profit-taking but suggests growth
solid
* Long-awaited HK-Shanghai connect boosts Chinese shares
* Nikkei down as yen rebounds on profit-taking
* Oil rises on renewed geopolitical concerns
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 10 Asian shares gained on Monday
after U.S. jobs data pointed to solid economic growth, with Hong
Kong leading the gains after regulators set a date for a
long-awaited trading link between the Hong Kong and Shanghai
stock exchanges to open.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.2 percent, led by 1.8 percent gains in
Hong Kong.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 13 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent,
Germany's DAX to open down 8 points to flat, and
France's CAC 40 to open up as much as 0.2 percent.
"It was a familiar combination. Rising payrolls, a falling
jobless rate and stagnant wages. All this means is that the U.S.
economy is moderately recovering, and no major shift in the
Fed's policy outlook, which should reduce market volatility,"
Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa
Securities, said in a report.
U.S. employers added 214,000 jobs in October, slightly below
economists' median forecast but logging the ninth consecutive
month of gains of more than 200,000, the longest stretch since
1994. Unemployment fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
"The payrolls outcome is supportive for asset markets since
it was strong, but not so strong as to drive re-pricing on
risks," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.
In Asia, meanwhile, Chinese stocks rose after regulators
announced that the long-awaited pilot programme allowing
cross-border investment between the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock
markets will launch on November 17.
The CSI300 index rose more 2 percent while the
Shanghai Composite Index also gained 2 percent and Hong
Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.8 percent.
Mainland indexes had seen surging volumes in the run-up to
the announcement, as investors poured money into long-neglected
financial stocks on mainland exchanges, expected to be the
primary recipients of investment from Hong Kong.
Chinese economic data published at the weekend and on Monday
was mixed but contained few surprises, doing little to change
expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus measures
to support the economy.
Annual consumer inflation remained near a five-year low of
1.6 percent in October, unchanged from September while the
producer price index fell a deeper-than-expected 2.2 percent in
October from a year earlier.
Trade data on Saturday showed exports were better than
expected, though the official Shanghai Securities News said on
Monday the reading showed signs of manipulation as well as
inflows of speculative hot money.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the regional trend, falling
0.6 percent as the yen rebounded on profit-taking in the dollar
following the U.S. payrolls data.
The U.S. dollar stepped back from a four-year peak against a
basket of currencies, with the dollar index standing at
87.43, retreating from Friday's 88.190 - a high not seen since
June 2010.
As the dollar slipped, the euro fetched $1.2480, off
a two-year low of $1.2358 hit on Friday.
The yen traded at 114.07 to the dollar, gaining 0.4
percent on Monday and rising further from its seven-year low of
115.60 per dollar hit on Friday.
The dollar's fall lifted the battered gold price from 4
1/2-year lows. Gold traded at $1,172.50 per ounce, above
Friday's low of $1,131.85.
Still, the relative strength of the U.S. economic recovery
is likely to underpin the dollar, analysts said.
"We are not changing our bullish dollar view, just that it
needs a steady stream of good data to remind everyone why they
are buying the currency and the coming week cannot help here, we
only speak of consolidation," David Keeble, head of global
markets strategy for Americas at Credit Agricole, said in a
note.
Oil prices rose on Monday on renewed geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East and Ukraine, with Brent crude gaining
0.6 percent, extending its recovery from four-year low hit last
Wednesday.
Fierce fighting between Iraqi military forces and Islamic
State insurgents, the third Libyan oil field closure in a week
and shelling in the pro-Russian stronghold of Donetsk in eastern
Ukraine all helped to lift oil prices.
In Europe, attention could turn to Spanish bonds after
millions of Catalans voted on Sunday in a symbolic referendum on
independence from Spain.
Spanish bond yields rose slightly on Friday on worries the
vote, while not legally binding, could spark tensions between
Madrid and one of Spain's wealthiest regions.
(Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Eric
Meijer)