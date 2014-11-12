* Spreadbetters see European markets opening slightly lower
* Asian shares get no inspiration from holiday-thinned Wall
Street
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 12 Japanese stocks scaled seven-year
highs on Wednesday, putting the rest of Asia in the shade, amid
expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone a
planned sales tax hike to avoid damaging a fragile economic
recovery.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.1 percent, after U.S. indexes ended a
holiday-thinned session flat, and financial spreadbetters
expected the uninspired mood would carry over into Europe.
Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 were
expected to open down 0.1 percent and Germany's DAX was
seen down 0.2 percent, with the banking sector in focus after
global regulators fined five major banks for failings in
currency trading.
The regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on
UBS, Citigroup, HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland and JP Morgan.
"Once again investors are looking towards some fairly
positive company results, and it is this, in the absence of any
other negative influences, which are helping to underpin markets
at the moment, along with the propensity for U.S. markets to
continually make record highs," Michael Hewson, chief strategist
at CMC Markets in London, said in a note.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 1 percent in
volatile trading, building on its surge this week after the
announcement of a tie-up that will give global investors easier
access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market beginning from next
Monday.
Japan's Nikkei stole the spotlight for most of the
session, jumping to a fresh seven-year high after local media
said that Abe will postpone a planned tax increase and call a
general election for December in an effort to lock in his grip
on power before his voter ratings slide further. The Nikkei
pared gains and ended up 0.4 percent.
Abe has said he will make up his mind on the tax increase
after assessing July-September GDP data due next Monday. It is
widely expected to highlight the fragility of the rebound
following a sharp contraction in the second quarter.
The first increase in the two-stage sale tax hike in April
knocked the Japanese economy hard, and markets view a delay in
the second-phase of the tax hike as positive for growth.
A snap election could cement Abe's grip on power because
opposition parties are too fragmented to win, despite a decline
in the prime minister's approval ratings.
"Short-term players are jumping onto this, although in the
long run, this just means a delay in fiscal reform and is not
necessarily positive," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The yen, which has remained under pressure for nearly two
years due to the BOJ's aggressive stimulus spending, gained
against the greenback, which traded at 115.37 yen, down
about 0.4 percent on the day after marking a seven-year high of
116.11 yen on Tuesday.
Some suggested the yen could come under renewed pressure if
Abe were to call an election and emerge victorious.
"Deteriorating fiscal discipline is of course a concern, but
it is a mid- to long-term matter. Expectations towards further
equity market gains is a key factor weighing on the yen at the
moment," said Masashi Murata, a senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The euro traded at $1.2484, up about 0.1 percent on
the day and edging away from a two-year low of $1.2358 hit on
Friday.
The dollar index was steady at 87.504, not far from
last Friday's high of 88.190 - a peak not visited since June
2010.
In commodities markets, crude oil continued to drop amid
fears of a supply glut, with Brent shedding about 0.9
percent to $80.93 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 0.9 to
$77.25.
Spot gold added about 0.2 percent to $1,166.90 an
ounce, though the dollar's recent strength weighed on its
upside.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)