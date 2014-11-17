* Spreadbetters predict European bourses to open down
* HK shares dip on profit-taking as Stock Connect launches
* Japan GDP shrinks 1.6 pct in July-Sept, vs 2.1 pct rise
expected
* Yen hits 7-year lows vs dollar but erases loss as Nikkei
slumps
* Asian shares droop, dollar index gives up early gains
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 17 Japanese stocks marked their
biggest daily drop since August on Monday, helping the yen
rebound from a fresh seven-year low against the dollar touched
after news Japan unexpectedly fell into recession in the third
quarter.
"European equities are set to open lower following Japan's
dip into recession," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria
said in a note.
Capital Spreads predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would
fell 33 points, or 0.4 percent; France's CAC 40 would
open down 20 points, or 0.4 percent, and Germany's DAX
would open 66 points lower, or 0.7 percent.
Meanwhile, Shanghai shares edged up 0.2 percent.
Hong Kong opened around 1 percent higher but quickly
erased gains and was down 0.7 percent on suspected profit-taking
by traders who had positioned for the launch of the Stock
Connect scheme that will let Hong Kong and Shanghai investors
buy and sell shares on each other's bourses.
A daily investment quota for the Shanghai leg of a stock
market connect scheme was hit in early afternoon trading as
investors piled into the relatively undervalued mainland
shares.
"The market had already responded to the stock link," Andy
Wong, senior investment analyst at Harris Fraser (International)
Ltd in Hong Kong said, referring to the Hong Kong market.
"Short-term investors are taking profits from the market."
Much of the cash flow is expected to be northbound at first,
as foreign investors on the Hong Kong Exchange target
mainland shares under a daily quota of 13 billion yuan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent, as the disappointing
Japanese growth data sent the Nikkei stock average
tumbling 3 percent.
Japanese GDP contracted an annualised 1.6 percent in the
July-September quarter, compared with a 2.1 percent increase
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. That followed a
revised 7.3 percent contraction in the second quarter, which was
the biggest slump since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The shockingly downbeat report reinforced expectations
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay a sales tax hike, set for
October next year, after a hike in the tax in April took a heavy
toll on consumption.
The dollar initially rallied as high as 117.06 yen,
but gave up those gains in extremely volatile trade as the
Nikkei extended losses. Many market participants, particularly
foreign investors, sell the yen to hedge their equities
positions, so the Japanese currency tends to gain whenever
stocks drop. The dollar was last down about 0.4 percent at
115.74.
"Dollar/yen has been moving recently in close relationship
with (Japanese) equities so the Nikkei's fall knocked the pair
from its highs," said Masafumi Yamamoto, a market strategist at
Praevidential Strategy in Tokyo.
"The GDP data was so unexpectedly weak and clouded many
prospects taken for a given," he said.
The yen's renewed strength helped push down the dollar index
about 0.2 percent to 87.369.
On Wall Street on Friday, U.S. shares were slightly lower,
but still logged weekly gains and were underpinned by data
showing most U.S. retailers reported strong sales in October and
consumer sentiment rose to a seven-year high in November.
Two separate reports on Friday showed Americans'
expectations for long-term inflation fell, and import prices
slipped 1.3 percent in September as cheaper oil and a strong
dollar slashed prices of imported items.
Leaders from the G20 group of nations agreed on Sunday to
boost global growth, tackle climate change and crack down on tax
avoidance, but ties between the West and Russia showed signs of
fraying over the Ukraine crisis. [IS:nL3N0T50NE]
The euro added 0.2 percent to $1.2542, holding well
above a two-year low of $1.2358 touched on Nov. 7.
In contrast with Japan, data on Friday showed the euro zone
economy grew more than expected in the third quarter as France
beat market forecasts and Germany narrowly avoided a recession.
The 18 countries sharing the euro expanded 0.2 percent in
July-September compared to the previous three months, when they
grew 0.1 percent.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude dropped about 0.8
percent to $75.18 a barrel, moving back toward a four-year low
of $73.25 marked on Friday. Brent crude shed 1.1
percent to $78.55.
Spot gold edged up slightly on the day to $1,189.08
an ounce, after its 2.5 percent surge on Friday on
short-covering and fund buying.
(Additional reporting by Kazunori Takada in Shanghai and
Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric
Meijer)