* Financial spreadbetters see subdued start to European
trade
* Yen rebounds after Japan finmin frets about pace of fall
* U.S. crude oil extends rise after overnight surge
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 21 Asian shares rose on Friday after
U.S. data showed broad U.S. economic strength, while the yen
rebounded from overnight multi-year lows after Japan's finance
minister warned that its recent weakening had been "too rapid".
Spreadbetters expected a subdued start to European trade,
with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening 3 to 6 points
higher, or as much as 0.1 percent; Germany's DAX was
expected to open 6 to 12 points higher, also up as much as 0.1
percent; and France's CAC 40 was predicted to open
between 2 points lower and 8 points higher.
"European equities are set to open flat," Capital Spreads
dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in a note. "Despite U.S. markets'
continuing to plough ever higher, that optimism is being offset
by European traders instead focusing on weak domestic factors."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.3 percent, though on track for a
weekly loss of over 1 percent.
It was underpinned by record finishes by the Dow Jones
industrial average and S&P 500 after a spate of
upbeat U.S. data contrasted with signs of spreading weakness in
China and Europe.
Initial U.S. weekly jobless claims fell, factory activity in
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew at its fastest pace in two
decades and existing home sales strengthened.
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares
rebounded on Friday as prolonged profit-taking pressure finally
eased in the first week of a landmark link between the Hong Kong
and Shanghai exchanges.
"Investors are back to being reasonable," said Shih Wenbien,
stock strategist at Yunta Securities in Shanghai.
Monday's launch of the "stock connect" had been expected to
boost share values and volumes on both bourses, but many
investors took advantage of the sharp run-up in prices ahead of
the debut to take profits instead.
SNAP ELECTION LIFTS NIKKEI
Japan's Nikkei stock average erased earlier losses
and ended up 0.3 percent, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
dissolved parliament's lower house on Friday for a snap election
on Dec. 14. It marked its first weekly drop in five weeks,
shedding 0.8 percent.
Earlier in the session, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
warned that its recent weakening was "too rapid."
Aso stuck to Japan's stance of allowing the market to
determine exchange rates and dismissed the need to intervene to
halt the slide, but his comments sent the dollar down to a
session low of 117.35 yen, well below its seven-year peak
of 118.98 hit on the EBS trading platform on Thursday. It last
stood at 117.80, down about 0.3 percent on the day.
The euro dropped to a low of 147.49 after it had
soared to a six-year high of 149.12 yen in the previous session.
It last stood at 147.84, down about 0.3 percent.
The dollar has gained more than 7 percent since the yen
skidded in the wake of the Bank of Japan's surprise move on Oct.
31 to ease policy further. Its decline accelerated this week
after data showed an unexpected contraction in the third
quarter, putting Japan's economy back into recession.
The euro edged up about 0.1 percent against the greenback to
$1.2547.
On Thursday, purchasing managers' surveys from the euro zone
showed business growth was weaker than forecasters had
predicted, adding to expectations that monetary policy will need
to be eased further.
Later on Friday, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
and Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann are due to speak at the
European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.
In commodities markets, U.S. crude extended gains
from Thursday, adding about 0.6 percent to $76.33 a barrel.
Brent rose about 0.5 percent to $79.69, on track to snap
an eight-week slide.
Investors awaited the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meeting next week, as expectations rose that
OPEC might agree on reducing production.
Spot gold was slightly lower on the day at $1,193.40
an ounce, but still on track for its third straight weekly gain.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim
Coghill & Simon Cameron-Moore)