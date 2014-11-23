* Sources say China ready to ease further after rate cut
* Euro near 28-mth trough as ECB's Draghi vows to fight
deflation
* Japanese markets closed for holiday, stocks elsewhere gain
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 24 Asian share markets followed the
dollar higher on Monday as the prospect of further policy
stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk appetites while
sending the euro skidding.
The single currency was matching 28-month lows in early
trade having shed 1.2 percent on Friday when European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi surprised by declaring his
commitment to fighting deflation.
That came hot on the heels of an unexpected cut in interest
rates from the People's Bank of China, and sources told Reuters
Beijing was ready to ease further to head off slowing inflation.
"The big change is how much more supportive we expect major
central banks to be. A mild pickup in growth, low inflation and
supportive monetary policy all bode well for risk assets," said
analysts at Barclays.
"We are especially bullish on Japanese equities, currency
hedged. The Japan macro trade has far more room to run."
Tokyo's market was closed for a holiday on Monday, but
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.24 percent. Australia's main index
climbed 0.9 percent.
The Dow and S&P 500 both added 0.5 percent on
Friday, while the Nasdaq put on 0.24 percent. Germany's
DAX and France's CAC rose nearly 3 percent in
anticipation of more action by the ECB.
"We will do what we must to raise inflation and inflation
expectations as fast as possible," Draghi told an audience of
bankers in Frankfurt, seemingly inching closer to outright
purchases of government bonds.
The comments took a heavy toll on the euro which was down at
$1.2367 having shed almost two cents on Friday. That
was just a whisker away from a two-year low of $1.2358 plumbed
earlier in the month.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 145.77, having
dropped from a high of 148.43 on Friday.
The greenback was at 117.81 yen, off a seven-year
high of 118.98 set last week. It faded somewhat on Friday after
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen's recent fall
was "too rapid" and undesirable.
The euro nursed particularly heavy losses against the
Australian dollar, which climbed after China surprised with its
interest rate cut. It traded at A$1.4239 after
shedding nearly 2 percent.
Sources said China's leadership and central bank were ready
to cut rates again and loosen lending restrictions, concerned
that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt defaults,
business failures and job losses.
The cut in rates was the first in more than two years and
reflected a change of course by Beijing which had finally
decided that a bold monetary policy step was required to
stabilise the world's second-largest economy.
In commodity markets, oil edged higher ahead of a key
meeting of OPEC on Thursday amid much uncertainty whether
producers would agree on a meaningful cut in output to support
prices. Brent was up 33 cents at $80.69 a barrel, while
U.S. crude gained 18 cents to $76.69.
Gold was firmer at $1,201.52 an ounce, as traders
cheered the prospect of more global stimulus.
