* Sources say China ready to ease further after rate cut
* Euro near 28-mth trough as ECB's Draghi vows to fight
deflation
* Most Asian markets higher, Japan off on holiday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 24 Asian share markets were broadly
higher on Monday as the prospect of further policy stimulus in
China and Europe whetted risk appetites while sending the euro
skidding.
The single currency was near 28-month lows having shed 1.2
percent on Friday when European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi surprised by declaring his commitment to fighting
deflation.
That came hot on the heels of an unexpected cut in interest
rates from the People's Bank of China, and sources told Reuters
Beijing was ready to ease further to head off slowing inflation.
"China's rate cut adds to the determination of global policy
makers to avoid deflation and support growth," said Shane
Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP Capital
iun Sydney.
"While U.S. quantitative easing may have ended, it's being
replaced by QE in Japan and Europe and rate cuts in China," he
added. "This in turn augurs well for shares and other growth
assets."
Wasting no time, Chinese stock markets rallied, with a key
index at its highest level in around one-and-a-half years.
The CSI300 Index of the largest companies listed
in Shanghai and Shenzhen opened up 1.2 percent at its highlest
level since June 2013, while the Shanghai Composite Index
opened up 0.8 percent. Stocks in Hong Kong were also up
1.9 percent.
Tokyo's market was closed for a holiday on Monday, but
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 1.3 percent - its biggest daily gain in a
month. Australia's main index climbed 1 percent.
The Dow and S&P 500 both added 0.5 percent on
Friday, while the Nasdaq put on 0.24 percent. Germany's
DAX and France's CAC rose nearly 3 percent in
anticipation of more action by the ECB.
"We will do what we must to raise inflation and inflation
expectations as fast as possible," Draghi told an audience of
bankers in Frankfurt, seemingly inching closer to outright
purchases of government bonds.
The comments took a heavy toll on the euro which was down at
$1.2375 having shed almost two cents on Friday. That
was just a whisker away from a two-year low of $1.2358 plumbed
earlier in the month.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 145.69, having
dropped from a high of 148.43 on Friday.
The greenback was at 117.71 yen, off a seven-year
high of 118.98 set last week. It faded somewhat on Friday after
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen's recent fall
was "too rapid" and undesirable.
The euro nursed particularly heavy losses against the
Australian dollar, which climbed after China surprised with its
interest rate cut. It traded at A$1.4239 after
shedding nearly 2 percent.
Sources said China's leadership and central bank were ready
to cut rates again and loosen lending restrictions, concerned
that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt defaults,
business failures and job losses.
The cut in rates was the first in more than two years and
reflected a change of course by Beijing which had finally
decided that a bold monetary policy step was required to
stabilise the world's second-largest economy.
In commodity markets, oil went flat ahead of a key meeting
of OPEC on Thursday amid much uncertainty whether producers
would agree on a meaningful cut in output to support prices.
Brent was up a cent at $80.37 a barrel, while U.S. crude
dipped 3 cents to $76.48.
Gold was steady at $1,201.20 an ounce, as traders
cheered the prospect of more global stimulus.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)