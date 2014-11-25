* Spreadbetter sees modest gains in early trade of European
shares
* Asian shares give back some gains triggered by China's
rate cut
* Japan's Nikkei firms, catching up after Monday holiday
* Oil under pressure ahead of this week's OPEC meeting
* Yen bounces after BOJ minutes show concern about weak
currency
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 25 Asian shares gave back some of
this week's China-inspired gains on Tuesday, while oil prices
slipped as traders lowered their expectations of a significant
output cut at this week's OPEC meeting.
Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open unchanged to 0.1 percent higher, with Germany's
DAX and France's CAC 40 seen up as much as 0.2
percent.
"Yesterday's euphoric reaction to China's easing measures
has proved to be short lived as equities around the region
experience some downside today," Melbourne-based IG Markets
strategist Stan Shamu said in a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent after rallying in the
previous session following China's surprise interest rate cut on
Friday.
Japan's Nikkei stock average added 0.3 percent, even
in the face of a stronger yen which usually weighs on shares.
Markets in Japan were closed on Monday for a national
holiday, and were playing catch-up to the unexpected reduction
in interest rates from the People's Bank of China.
Sources told Reuters that Beijing was ready to take further
easing steps to reduce financing pressure on companies and avert
a sharper economic slowdown.
On Tuesday, China's central bank lowered the yield for a key
short-term money rate, the fourth time it has done so this year,
as regulators step up efforts to reduce funding pressure for
Chinese companies.
On Wall Street on Monday, both the Dow Jones industrial
average and the S&P 500 marked fresh record
closing highs.
Oil prices lost more ground ahead of a much-anticipated
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
later this week.
"The reduced leverage that OPEC now has over the oil market
is likely to make it more cautious about cutting production,"
strategists at Barclays said in a note.
"The rapid growth being achieved in non-OPEC production
means it faces the risk that even a large cut to supply may not
be enough to support prices and could simply result in lost
market share and revenue," they said.
Russia, which needs higher oil prices to support its
economy, tried to sway OPEC to slash production, suggesting
Moscow could cut its own crude output.
U.S. crude was down slightly on the day at $75.75 a
barrel, while Brent slipped about 0.3 percent to $79.42
a barrel.
The dollar gave up its early modest gains against the yen,
edging down about 0.3 percent to 117.91 yen and moving
away from its seven-year high of 118.98 touched on Thursday.
The yen has come under renewed pressure since late last
month, when the Bank of Japan stunned markets by expanding its
massive stimulus program. Minutes of the Oct. 31 meeting
released on Tuesday showed BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda proposed
the additional steps.
"The central bank minutes showed that there was some concern
expressed about the weak yen and that seems to have taken
dollar/yen off its stride," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
In a speech on Tuesday, Kuroda stressed the bank's readiness
to expand stimulus further to meet its inflation goal.
On the U.S. data front, financial data firm Markit said on
Monday that its "flash" services Purchasing Managers Index hit
56.3 in November, slightly below expectations and the lowest
since April, as growth in new business slowed.
The euro fell about 0.1 percent to $1.2427, moving
back toward a two-year low of $1.2358 touched on Nov. 7.
European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian
Noyer said in Tokyo on Tuesday the central bank's statements on
the size of its balance sheet are not a firm commitment but an
expectation of how large the balance sheet will grow.
Noyer's comments followed a warning from the head of the
Bundesbank on Monday that the European Central Bank would face
legal obstacles if it went down the path of quantitative easing
to bolster euro zone prices and growth.
Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's Governing Council,
raised questions over the ECB's ability to deliver the measures
that ECB President Mario Draghi indicated were possible, hinting
at disagreement within the ECB ahead of its next meeting on Dec.
4.
Also on Monday, a report showed German business sentiment
rebounded in November after six straight declines.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)