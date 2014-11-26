* Aussie hits four-year lows versus the dollar

* European shares at two-month high on ECB easing prospects

* Asia supported after upward revision to U.S. GDP

* U.S. 10-year yield hits one-month low, keeps dollar in check

* Crude oil stabilises before Thursday's OPEC summit

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 26 European shares rose on Wednesday, bolstered by hopes for more stimulus from the European Central Bank and upbeat U.S. economic data that calmed anxiety over a deteriorating global outlook.

The Australian dollar hit a four-year low against its U.S. counterpart before U.S. data likely to prove crucial for this week's recovery of several currencies against the dollar.

Euro zone government bonds and shares gained after ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday the bank might decide in the first quarter of 2015 whether to buy sovereign bonds. His comments were the clearest indication yet of the timing of any purchases.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst index was up 0.3 percent at 1,392.94. It has been rising daily since Friday, when ECB President Mario Draghi spoke on the likelihood of more stimulus and China cut interest rates.

Germany's DAX index rose for the 10th straight day, its longest winning streak since May 2013.

"We're long the DAX because America has outperformed hugely, and even though growth there is strong that is already in the price, whereas in Germany there's more to come," said Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine & Black.

U.S. stock index futures were higher before economic data which may indicate whether the market's record highs are justified.

Investors were encouraged on Tuesday by an upgrade of U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth would be cut to 3.3 percent.

AUSSIE SLUMP

The Australian dollar fell to a four-year low of U.S. $0.8499 and below support around 1.09 New Zealand dollars, above which it had held since August.

The Aussie has suffered in a rally by the U.S. dollar since July, and Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Philip Lowe this week propelled it to as low as $0.8514 on Tuesday by saying it was still overvalued.

"There are those who say the Aussie should bounce from these levels, but my feeling is if it breaks below (a key support) against the kiwi that may be significant," said Daragh Maher, a strategist with HSBC in London.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped to a one-month low of 2.252 percent. Strong auction results, month-end buying and a drop in U.S. consumer confidence offset the GDP revision.

That also helped the U.S. dollar slip from a seven-year high against the yen as investors took profits before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

The euro, up almost a cent against the dollar this week, dipped after Constancio's remarks to trade down 0.2 percent at $1.2454.

Oil prices steadied around $79 a barrel after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said the oil market would stabilise, easing pressure on the market before OPEC meets on Thursday.

Benchmark Brent futures rose to $78.37 a barrel by 1250 GMT from $78 earlier in the day, after a meeting of Saudi Arabia and three other nations before Thursday's summit ended with no deal to curb output. Predictions range from a large OPEC output cut to none at all. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Patrick Graham; Editing by Larry King)