* Spreadbetters expect modestly lower opening in European
bourses
* Most Asian shares skid, but Japan, China buck downtrend
* Brent crude on track for steep monthly decline over 15
percent
* U.S. dollar logs highs against Norwegian crown, Canadian
dollar
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 28 Oil prices seized the Asian
spotlight on Friday, as related shares and currencies plunged in
the wake of OPEC's decision to refrain from cutting output
despite a supply glut.
With U.S. markets shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday, investors focused on the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries' meeting in Vienna, where Saudi Arabia
blocked calls from poorer cartel members to cut production to
stem a slide in global prices.
Financial spreadbetters expect major European bourses to
open modestly weaker, as investors await data for clues as to
whether the European Central Bank might include sovereign bond
purchases in its easing measures. The November euro area flash
CPI report is slated for release, as well as German, French and
Spanish retail sales readings.
"While falling oil prices are a boon for the hard pressed
consumer who has seen their incomes squeezed in the last five
years, they are anything but for central bankers who worry about
the effects a continued slide will have on their cherished
inflation targets," said Michael Hewson, chief strategist at CMC
Markets in London.
"It certainly doesn't make ECB President Mario Draghi's job
any easier as he looks to try and prevent a deflationary effect
on prices in the euro area," Hewson said in a note.
Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC 40 to each open around
0.1 percent lower.
Brent crude stood at $71.30 a barrel, down 1.8
percent on the day, after settling at a four-year closing low on
Thursday, and was poised to shed more than 15 percent for
November. U.S. crude was last down 7.7 percent at $68.02.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slumped 0.5 percent, on track for a weekly gain
of around 1 percent but a monthly loss of about 1.4 percent.
Australian shares dropped 1.6 percent as energy
companies took a hammering, with the energy sub-index
giving up 7.6 percent.
But Chinese stocks rallied, with the Shanghai Composite
Index headed for its biggest monthly gain in nearly two
years after last week's surprise interest rate cut from Beijing,
in a month that also marked the launch of Shanghai-Hong Kong
stock connect scheme.
The Nikkei stock average also bucked the regional
downtrend and added 1.23 percent, rising 0.6 percent for the
week and 6.4 percent for the month.
Japanese data out earlier on Friday showed Japan's
industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October,
marking a second straight month of gains, the jobless rate fell
and the availability of jobs edged higher.
But Japan's annual core consumer inflation slowed for a
third straight month in October due to falling oil prices.
"Japan is amidst a perfect positive storm," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equities cash sales at Credit Suisse.
"The oil price decline is stimulatory to world demand for
Japanese exports, and offsets the impact of the weak yen on
domestic energy costs."
Two-year Japanese government bonds traded at a negative
yield for the first time in history on Friday, as
the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying quest to vanquish
deflation crushed short-term debt yields.
The dollar rose about 0.3 percent against the yen to 118.10
yen, while the euro drifted down about 0.1 percent to
$1.2451.
But the greenback made dramatic moves against the currencies
of oil-rich countries. The dollar rallied to 6.9570 Norwegian
crowns, a high not seen in over five years, and was last
at 6.9469.
The U.S. dollar spiked to a one-week high against its
Canadian counterpart at C$1.1355, before steadying at
C$1.1349 in Asia.
Spot gold extended losses into a third session on
expectations that plunging oil prices could sap inflationary
pressure and curb the metal's appeal as a hedge. Gold was down
0.4 percent at $1,185.96 an ounce, down about 1 percent for the
week and ready to snap a three-week rally.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Wilson in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)